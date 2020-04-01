EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first in a three-part series about how the Mesa County Department of Human Services has been responding to the COVID-19 pandemic:
Coloradans displaced from their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic have more than just unemployment benefits to turn to for help, programs that many people don’t always think about right away.
But those programs can be crucial because they help pay for food and other monthly bills, such as shelter and utilities.
The state has long had the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the old food-stamp program known as SNAP, and the Colorado Works Program, also known as Temporary Aid to Needy Families or TANF.
Under both, low-income people, including some receiving unemployment benefits, can qualify for special aid in purchasing food or paying rent and other bills, and in the face of whatever economy the pandemic leaves everyone in, those programs could be a lifeline to getting back to normal.
“These programs are designed for things like this,” said Michelle Trujillo, economic assistance director for the Mesa County Department of Human Services. “Don’t wait until it’s too late to apply. We have a lot of people who do that. They walk in and say, ‘I’m being evicted today.’ Well, the process is not that immediate.”
Trujillo said it can take anywhere from a week to a month to get approval for SNAP benefits, and suggested that people in need first apply through the Colorado PEAK website — coloradopeak.secure.force.com — where they can also apply for TANF funds and other benefits all at the same time.
While the state and the nation have seen a tremendous increase in the number of people filing for unemployment insurance benefits, Trujillo said there’s only been a modest increase in applications for SNAP funds.
“I’m going to say it’s gone up maybe about 25%, but I think we’re just at the tip of the iceberg,” she said. “It’s only been a week or two that people have been not working, so a lot of people still have that last check coming in. It’s going to be next month when people start panicking.”
Still, Trujillo said because bills approved by Congress not only made more money available for the two programs, it also eased some regulatory requirements, helping to make more workers available to process new applications.
Under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, one of the stimulus bills approved by Congress to deal with the economic impact of the pandemic, people who were already qualified for food benefits but were required to be re-certified now don’t have to.
The act gave states such as Colorado that asked for special waivers the authority to extend those deadlines until the end of July. That means department workers don’t have to spend time processing those re-certifications, and instead can focus on processing new requests.
“I really don’t know what the future holds for us, whether this is going to be with us for a few weeks or a year, but right now I would say we’re in a pretty good spot in keeping up,” she said. “The state has been very responsive to what’s been going on and has been applying for (federal) waivers on certain things to try to assist us to ensure we have the resources to accommodate getting people on assistance who need it.”
The department also has a number of other aid programs that are targeted at specific groups, including the Old Age Pension, Aid to the Needy Disabled, Aid to the Blind, Home Care Allowance and Burial Assistance.
Trujillo said that while department workers are doing what they can to maintain social distancing because of the pandemic, all of its services are still available. For those who can’t apply online, applications can be done by mail or dropped off at its main office at 510 29 1/2 Road. While that office is locked to the public right now, residents can call 241-8480 or go to its main website at humanservices.mesacounty.us.
The federal act also made changes to other programs for U.S. residents when it comes to food and nutrition, such as child nutrition programs and WIC (Women, Infants and Children), a SNAP-like program offered to pregnant mothers and children in at-risk households.
Other programs operated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service also received more funding from the act, include the Emergency Food Assistance Program and the Disaster Household Distribution program.
For more information on those programs, go to www.fns.usda.gov/programs.