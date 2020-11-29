It’s always darkest just before dawn, the saying goes, but state lawmakers are hoping to bring some light to help businesses and residents get through the winter months before a vaccine is widely available that can end the yearlong pandemic.
Come Monday, state legislators will convene a special session to address various ways to help Coloradans financially survive the coming months, and weather increased restrictions brought on by a dramatic upsurge in infections, hospitalizations and deaths.
As part of his call for that session, Gov. Jared Polis wants lawmakers to target specific areas of the economy, such as tax relief for businesses, help for families needing child care, aid to renters and homeowners to forestall evictions and foreclosures and improving students’ access to online learning.
“We have a responsibility to do everything we can to help our state recover from this pandemic but, if we don’t act now, more businesses will close and families may lose their homes,” said House Speaker KC Becker, D-Boulder. “Colorado restaurants, families and communities can’t wait any longer for additional federal aid. Our stimulus package will deliver relief for Colorado’s restaurants, help parents find safe child care options and provide direct assistance for Coloradans who are struggling to pay their rent or mortgage.”
But while the federal government can hand out billions of dollars in aid, something it has already done though officials still are hoping for more, the state doesn’t have the ability to throw as much money at the problem.
Still, because tax revenues weren’t as bad as initially feared when lawmakers approved a budget for the current fiscal year that included dramatic cuts to some state programs, there is some money available that can be targeted to those specific needs, lawmakers said.
Exactly how much, however, isn’t clear. Initially, Polis and legislative leaders said there could be up to $220 million, but the governor has since indicated it could be as much as twice that amount.
In an interview with the Washington Post last week, Polis said the state still has money available that Colorado received from Congress that was intended to be use for shovel-ready infrastructure projects. He said those projects can take a back seat to more immediate needs.
“No state has the resources of the federal government (but) we’re looking at moving up a few hundred million of that, two, three, four hundred million of that,” Polis told the Post. “We do have one-time fund carry-forward to be able to help Colorado recover a little bit sooner than, hopefully, some of the other states can.”
While the actual bills that are to be introduced during the short session aren’t yet available, one of them is to be a small-business tax relief measure. In it, certain businesses would be allowed to retain up to $2,000 a month in the state sales taxes they collect through February and use it to pay wages or rents.
Though it isn’t yet known if the special tax break would go only to businesses more impacted by stricter capacity limits, it is expected to be limited to the hardest-hit enterprises, such as bars, restaurants, gyms, fitness studios and entertainment venues.
Last week, the governor signed an executive order allowing restaurants, bars and food trucks a 30-day extension on their sales tax remittance in anticipation of the Legislature approving such a tax break. That’s money that they’ve already collected this month that they likely will be allowed to retain immediately.
Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, however, has another idea that he hopes will put additional money into the hands of waiters, waitresses and others who earn a large portion of their incomes from tips.
His idea is to provide an income tax deduction good through all of 2021 on those tips, which is expected to be more substantial than anything their employers could receive from retaining the state’s 2.9% sales tax.
“Based on back of the napkin math, the average tip earner in our area can expect $10 to $30 per hour in tips,” Soper said. “At the new state income tax rate of 4.55%, this would add an additional $2,047 for a tip earner. This is the higher end. We would expect this to add around $1,200 for a tip earner for the 2021 tax year to the average tip earner’s back pocket.”
Soper said that because many restaurants are turning more to takeout sales, those tips aren’t nearly as high as usual because customers generally don’t tip as much. Additionally, restaurants that have stopped or severely limited indoor dining aren’t employing as many people as they normally would, he said.
Other area lawmakers feel that they have been left out of the loop on the governor’s proposals, but are at least hopeful that an effective aid package can be approved and properly funded.
“I can only hope that the funds the governor is requesting will be fairly distributed and actually have a positive impact,” said Rep. Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction.
“There has been little dialogue with the Democrats on what they are planning for expenditures other than what has been reported,” added Sen. Ray Scott, R-Grand Junction. “From the Republican side of things, we will have some effort to enhance help for small businesses and especially displaced workers, but I fear it will fall well short of their losses and may even be offensive to business owners that have suffered terribly. Government assistance will not be able to fill that void.”
Beyond aid to businesses, Polis also wants lawmakers to provide financial support to child care facilities, direct rental and mortgage assistance, increasing broadband access, help with paying utility bills and more money to fund public health programs that continue to deal with the pandemic.
The governor also wants to help address food shortages, particularly at food pantries and food banks.
Polis said there is a growing shortage from such places because of the high number of people who are unemployed or on furlough from their jobs who are depleting supplies, adding that federal aid for such programs are expiring next month and it could take far more than an end to the pandemic before they can recover.
The special session isn’t expected to last more than a week.