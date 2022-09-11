Central’s Drake McNally, 76, looks for a defender to block during game with Montrose in 2021. Football has become an outlet for the senior offensive and defensive lineman. McNally plays football for his family and as an escape from the hardships life has thrown at him. He plays hard on the field, but is affable and gregarious when out of uniform.
Every hit Drake McNally lays on an opposing ball carrier, every defender he picks up by the pads and drives into the ground, it’s all for his mother, Samantha.
She died when McNally was young. In the years since her passing, McNally moved from the Front Range to the Western Slope, spent time in the foster care system, and has learned how to control his emotions while being hit with life’s adversities.
McNally never knew his biological parents and lives with his aunt. His run-ins with life’s rough patches angered him and, in need of an outlet, he found what Americans find divine — the gridiron.
“I was in middle school and had some anger built up. I tried football and loved it,” said McNally, a senior offensive and defensive lineman for Central. “It felt like a relief. I could go out onto the field and hit somebody and it wasn’t illegal. I also had been watching football since I could remember.”
He was born in Aurora and his mother died when he was 3 years old. A few years later, he entered the foster care system and was in Grand Junction at 7.
The two most important things in McNally’s life are family and football, and the two are often intertwined. McNally is a die-hard Eagles fan, and his favorite player is Brian Dawkins. That’s because growing up, McNally looked up to a cousin who also loved the Eagles.
And for most of his life, he and his grandfather spent every Sunday watching football.
“It was just fun to share football with Grandpa. I looked forward to every Sunday, I would get snacks, and have a great time watching the games,” McNally said “It was just a way to get away from life for a couple of hours. I remember watching the 2016 AFC Championship game between the Broncos and the Patriots with him, that was awesome.”
His grandfather’s death during McNally’s sophomore year devastated him.
“It was in the middle of practice, and the next day at practice, I was all pissed and upset and was able to let the anger out and fight through it,” McNally said. “It helps because anger can build up from the inside and it tears away from the inside. So for two hours, you get to just hit somebody. It’s therapeutic.”
McNally’s passion for the game resonates with his teammates and coaches.
Coach Brandon Milholland said that few players work as hard as McNally, who was voted a team captain this season.
“He is at every workout in the summer, he is at every meeting, he never misses a day of camp,” Milholland said. “He has a bum knee but he doesn’t sit out. He keeps working hard in practice. His commitment shows his love for the game.”
And though McNally can be mean on the football field, he’s affable off of the field and has a reputation of being the comic relief on the team.
One of his best friends on the team is running back/linebacker Santana Martinez.
“I’ve known Drake since freshman year and we’re just brothers now, he’s my family and we do everything together,” Martinez said. “He’s a really funny, jolly guy. He’ll always cheer you up and get you hyped.”
McNally has even considered doing comedy as a side gig and loves comedians like Gabriel Iglesias.
But right now, his focus is on football and playing for his family — not just his mother, not just his grandfather, but also everyone else wearing the red and silver.
“Football has given me a brotherhood and helped me learn tough lessons,” he said. “The game teaches you mental toughness and perseverance. Sure at halftime you’re sore and you hurt but the game is over in 24 minutes, you can push through.”
And for McNally, whether it be a deficit on the field or a personal loss off of it, he has a reputation of fighting through adversity.