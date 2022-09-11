082621-CHSvMHSfootball_011.jpg
William Woody/Special to The Daily Sentinel

Central’s Drake McNally, 76, looks for a defender to block during game with Montrose in 2021. Football has become an outlet for the senior offensive and defensive lineman. McNally plays football for his family and as an escape from the hardships life has thrown at him. He plays hard on the field, but is affable and gregarious when out of uniform.

Every hit Drake McNally lays on an opposing ball carrier, every defender he picks up by the pads and drives into the ground, it’s all for his mother, Samantha.

She died when McNally was young. In the years since her passing, McNally moved from the Front Range to the Western Slope, spent time in the foster care system, and has learned how to control his emotions while being hit with life’s adversities.

drake.jpg
Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

Central offensive and defensive lineman Drake McNally plays football for his family and as an escape from the hardships life has thrown at him.
drake 4.jpg
Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

Central offensive and defensive lineman Drake McNally prepares for a game earlier this season at Stocker Stadium. The senior plays hard on the field, but is affable and gregarious when out of uniform.
drake 2.jpg
drake 3.jpg
