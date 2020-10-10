Football is back in the Grand Valley.
Grand Junction High School kicked off the home season for area high schools, hosting Standley Lake at Stocker Stadium.
See the sports section for all the results from Friday night’s football games.
In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, it took several months for a decision to be made on the fall football season.
The Colorado High School Activities Association initially pushed football into the late winter with the first games scheduled for March 4, 2021.
Gov. Jared Polis then conditionally approved football for the fall on Sept. 17, and the CHSAA Board of Directors allowed schools to choose whether they wanted to play in Season A or Season C.
All four District 51 schools decided to play in the fall with this weekend as the season opener for Grand Junction, Central, Fruita Monument and Palisade.
All high school teams will play a six-game regular season schedule.
Central, Grand Junction, Fruita Monument and Montrose all play in the same Class 4A conference this season along with Ponderosa and Palmer Ridge.
Palisade’s 3A conference includes Eagle Valley, Summit, Conifer, Evergreen and Green Mountain.
Other Western Slope teams playing this fall are Delta, Cedaredge, Olathe, Hotchkiss, Meeker and Paonia.
Western Slope schools Rifle, Grand Valley, Coal Ridge, and Glenwood Springs opted to play football in the spring.
Due to state COVID-19 regulations, spectator attendance is limited.
Also on the football front, Colorado Mesa University hosts Chadron State today at noon at Stocker Stadium. This will be one of five games for the Mavericks in the coronavirus-shortened season.