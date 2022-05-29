For the past six years, Cary Atwood, a retired Grand Valley elementary and middle schoolteacher, has been president of the Grand Valley Audubon Society.
This month, she’ll be stepping down.
There was no catalyst in Atwood’s decision of leaving her leadership positions other than the need to find more balance in her life.
“I think I need to step down. It’s kind of a balancing act. I need some balance in my life, so that’s part of it. I’ve had a lot of energy for it, but you want to avoid burnout, so this will be good,” Atwood said.
Although Atwood wasn’t raised in Grand Junction, she’s called the Grand Valley home for upwards of 30 years.
Before becoming a schoolteacher here in Mesa County, Atwood worked for the National Parks Service.
At one point, she was based out of Zion National Park in southwest Utah where she worked as a park naturalist.
It was here, Atwood says, that her adoration for birds really blossomed.
“It was all beautiful. The flowers, the geology, but the birds were so captivating. When you take the time to learn about the birds around you, you can tune into knowing your own little neighborhood, environment, and local habitat better by knowing the birds. It pulls a lot of pieces together,” Atwood said.
Later, Atwood began her career in education, where she worked as a teacher in various elementary and middle schools across Mesa County.
She claims that “expeditionary learning” was a focal point in her teaching style. This is what Atwood would refer to as the “school of the great outdoors,” where she’d often take her students on field trips to better understand the natural world and the creatures they shared it with.
Atwood recalled raising endangered fish in the classroom with her students, an attempt to stoke a sense of stewardship within her students.
“We did science in the classroom that connected to the outdoors and the real world,” Atwood said.
Before she took the helm of the Grand Valley Audubon Society, she was coordinating educational riparian wildlife experiences with elementary schools in collaboration with the the Audubon Society.
Atwood reflects on her time with the society fondly, saying that “after six years, what I do really love about this position is how dynamic it is. I have a wonderfully supportive board. The challenge is always needing more of those folks, since we are a volunteer organization.”
Sustaining current and growing membership is a big goal going forward, even after Atwood steps down this month.
She says that membership has fluctuated minimally and has remained relatively steadily over the past few years.
Because the Grand Valley Audubon Society is a local chapter affiliated with the National Audubon Society, they do receive some funding for projects from the national organization.
Membership to the Grand Valley society generates dollars that go straight to the local preservation work the group is conducting right here in Mesa County, hence the reason why Atwood encourages people to become members.
With ongoing drought exacerbated by climate change affecting the Western Slope, Atwood says that the dry conditions haven’t gone unnoticed by her and the rest of the Audubon Society.
“We’re noticing warmer winters. Some species are wintering over here in Grand Junction. They can’t always forage and find food. Migratory birds are arriving earlier in the valley,” Atwood said. “We have much higher evaporation rates in our ponds because temperatures are so much higher. It weakens oxygen content in the water, making them less friendly towards wildlife.”
For this very reason, Atwood has had reason to worry about not only the health of bird species in the region, but people themselves.
The Audubon Society conducts a bird banding program to get an idea of the volume of birds visiting the region each year.
According to Atwood, fewer of various species are being seen each year, which she attributes in large part to the effects of climate change.
“That analogy of the canary and the coal mine is certainly applicable. Bird health is indicative to our own species’ health,” she said.
Years ago, Atwood and the Grand Valley Audubon Society wanted to build a nature center on the 60-acre Audubon Preserve they have in Grand Junction, but ultimately decided against it.
Instead, motivated by the fact that wetlands across the United States are diminished each year, they decided to convert the old gravel pits on the preserve into wetlands.
“We have a lot of interesting birds. Some native, some just migratory who stop here as they are passing through. Our year- round species are incredible. The Grand Valley really does have a wide variety of species,” Atwood said.
For the wealth of bird species present in the region, Atwood says that’s all the more reason to protect them.
She claims to have a personal affinity to the five species of jays here in this part of the state, as well as canyon wrens and rock wrens, who dwell in the canyons and rocks of the valley, as their name suggests.
“They begin singing this time of year. It’s like an old friend is back when you hear their song. Even though they’re here all year, it’s always nice to hear them again,” Atwood said of the canyon and rock wrens.
Spreading awareness, kindling a sense of appreciation for birds, and focusing on restoration projects, much like the wetland restoration work at the Audubon Preserve, are among the things Atwood feels have been most effective in mitigating climate change and promoting a sense of environmental stewardship within the community.
“I want to feel hope because I believe humans have the ability to create change, and positive change, for the animals and the habitats that we have. I think there has been a much better awareness of how humans are affecting climate change. It’s small ways we can make impacts. Our small impact here in the Grand Valley is restoring wetlands. Sharing info on pollinating plants that can help birds, bees, and others has also been helpful. I am hopeful for the future. It’s troubling, yes, but not hopeless,” Atwood said.