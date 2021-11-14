Greg Weckenbrock, otherwise known by his nature name “Wolf” Weckenbrock, steps to the side of a trail on a hillside behind Gateway School to hoot at some sixth graders.
“Hello dear owls, brave flyers of the autumn skies!” he cries.
The kids are in Gateway as part of School District 51’s Outdoor Wilderness Lab (OWL), an outdoor school in which students stay overnight to learn about nature.
According to Weckenbrock, they tend to also learn a bit about themselves in the process.
Weckenbrock, who has been an English teacher in Prague, a river guide in more than one state, a middle school science teacher and a social worker, is the lab’s lead teacher.
“You come up and spend the night, the kids are sitting around the fire, they open up and share a lot of themselves (that) you don’t normally see as a teacher,” Weckenbrock said.
Weckenbrock said he wants the kids to dissociate from who they are in Grand Junction and be whoever they want to be.
“You get a fresh start,” he said. “Here, you’re an OWL.”
Weckenbrock was a sixth-grade science teacher at Bookcliff Middle School in the early 2010s, when the process for creating the Outdoor Wilderness Lab began.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife approached the School District about starting an outdoor school. The point of the school is to get kids to use public lands and open space, and educate them about the outdoors.
Parks and Wildlife was looking for good fits to help start the program, and Weckenbrock volunteered.
“I was a new teacher, and like all new teachers, you sort of raise your hand for whatever,” he said.
Weckenbrock has eight years of commercial river guide experience, and has also spent time as a backpacking guide and as a bicycle guide.
The outdoor lab spent the first five years of its existence as a pilot program, with Weckenbrock taking over management and growth of the lab after three years.
After year seven, the Outdoor Wilderness Lab needed to find a permanent facility with permanent staff. It ended up at the Gateway School, which Weckenbrock calls a “match made in heaven.”
The “classrooms” are outdoor spaces on a hill behind the school.
The increase in capacity means the outdoor lab can host every sixth grader in District 51 during its camps in the spring and fall, 20-50 at a time. They stay in constructed tents in an area close to the school.
Weckenbrock and the outdoor lab are both in periods of change and growth. He said he would like OWL to get back to being a full week experience. Currently there are two OWL camps per week.
“You know, we’re always dreaming,” he said.
Weckenbrock, who just turned 40, lives in Grand Junction with his wife and two children.
He grew up in Cincinnati and attended Colorado State University, majoring in psychology.
Weckenbrock describes his childhood as normal and suburban.
He said his family gave the kids freedom to make their lives go where they wanted them to go and largely the means to do it.
“People have been telling me my whole life since middle school I’d be a great teacher, and that’s why I put it off for many years.”
He noted he could continue guiding as a teacher with summers off.
“Every job I have had has had an element of teaching,” he said.
After graduating from CSU, Weckenbrock worked as a social worker in Fort Collins and then as a backpacking guide for juvenile delinquents in Montrose, before moving to Prague to teach English for two years.
When he came back to the states, he obtained a teaching license for social studies and taught in Commerce City. He started at Bookcliff Middle School in 2011.
“Ultimately, I think I like working with people and have the right kind of weirdness to work with middle school kids,” he said.
Weckenbrock left the classroom and moved to OWL full-time in the fall of 2019.
“I feel really lucky, I’ve been able to create a position that really suits me,” he said.