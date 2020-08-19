If the air quality from nearby wildfires concerns you, you’re not alone.
A plurality of respondents in the latest gjsentinel.com web poll said the smoky air is their largest concern regarding the wildfires on the Western Slope.
Air quality was the top concern for 34% of those who voted, edging out the safety of firefighters (25%), destruction of natural resources (16%) and broader climate concerns (9%). The closure of Interstate 70 and the destruction of property each accounted for 6% of respondents, and water issues earned 4% of votes.
The poll remains open until through Saturday evening, so there’s still time to cast your vote.
You can find the poll in the right rail of the home page when visiting gjsentinel.com.
Daily Sentinel web polls are self-selecting and therefore not true scientific polls.
You can also vote below. Please note that poll results are displayed live and may not match the figures listed in the story above.
What is your largest concern regarding the wildfires on the Western Slope?
