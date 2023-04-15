For the Record: April 15, 2023 Apr 15, 2023 7 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print birthsCommunity HospitalIsaiah and Maggiemay Crespin, Grand Junction, a daughter, March 23.Josue and Selena Carrasco, Grand Junction, a son, March 25.Henry and Kealey Furstenfeld, Grand Junction, a son, March 25.Casey and Whitney Bishop, Grand Junction, a daughter, March 28.Jesse and Meranda Foster, a son, March 28.Zachary and Hanna Iverson, Montrose, a son, March 30.Delta HealthTairrin Whetstone and Kiara Guzman, Delta, a son, March 30.Zach Schneiderman and Kaylyn Gleason, Olathe, a son, March 30.marriagesCorey M. Pratt and Shelana Rae Wilsey, April 1.Daniel Thomas Olson and Taysia Lynn Darnell, April 1.Tracy Ann Royce and David S. Boyd, April 1.Mark Andrew Pestridge and Melissa Margaret Gieck, March 31.Jairo Cesar Hernandez Hernandez and Noemi Natalie Garcia Guerra, April 3.Ida Lynn Brinkerhoff and John Richard Lange, March 25.Gerrold Ray Wilkerson and Jordan Low, April 4.Edward Oscar Sittner Jr. and Wenying Tan, April 4.Savannah Dawn Gilkes and Kevin Matthew Bryan, March 12.Jamie Lynn Matt and Freedom Amber Vandersypen, April 6.Darion Cade Foster and Erin Elizabeth Egan, April 6.Mary Rose Wolff and Sean Michael Berg, April 7.Abbygayle Elizabeth Schaefer and Blayne Alexander Middleton, April 1.Anne Elizabeth Temple and Alex Wendell Mason, March 20.William Anthony Pace and Shaeleen Marie Miller, April 7. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Armed Forces Day Precip Temp Fri 1% 31° 53° Fri Friday 53°/31° Clear. Lows overnight in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:38:57 AM Sunset: 07:50:40 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: E @ 7 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 1% 34° 57° Sat Saturday 57°/34° Sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:37:29 AM Sunset: 07:51:37 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 7 High Saturday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 1% 41° 69° Sun Sunday 69°/41° Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:36:02 AM Sunset: 07:52:35 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: E @ 10 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 1% 47° 75° Mon Monday 75°/47° Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:34:35 AM Sunset: 07:53:32 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: SSE @ 11 mph UV Index: 7 High Monday Night A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 4% 41° 70° Tue Tuesday 70°/41° Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 06:33:09 AM Sunset: 07:54:30 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: SSW @ 23 mph UV Index: 7 High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 41F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph, becoming SSE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Wed 13% 35° 56° Wed Wednesday 56°/35° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 13% Sunrise: 06:31:44 AM Sunset: 07:55:28 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: W @ 16 mph UV Index: 7 High Wednesday Night A few clouds. Low around 35F. NW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 15% 34° 56° Thu Thursday 56°/34° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:30:19 AM Sunset: 07:56:25 PM Humidity: 30% Wind: W @ 14 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. NNW winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business