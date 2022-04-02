For the Record: April 2, 2022 Apr 2, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print birthsDelta HealthGerardo Grajeda and Jessica Lopez, Delta, a daughter, March 23.Bryan and Cheyenne Cook, Delta, a daughter, March 24.Zach Foster and McKayla Meyer, Orchard City, a daughter, March 24.marriagesClarissa Jean Vazquez and Jessup Steele Graham, March 21.Katrina Maria Zastrow and Brian Christian O’Connor, March 18.Charles Vincent Julian Jr. and Jackie Lee Leyba, March 20.Pete John John Nuncio and Karenza Dee Darnell, Feb. 22.Meghan Dawn Wedel and Curtis Henry Bushta, March 18.Rebecca Joanne McVay and Richmond Yeboah, March 19.Madalyn Rose Baker and W. Patrick Thomas Bennett Vigil, March 21.Colton Logan Shambaugh and Caitlyn Nicole Cromer, March 19.Bridget Bryne Dusza and Salina Reyna Marquez, March 22.Diana Vera Aquino and Cesar Raphael Reyes, March 23.Britnay Shay Kelly and David Aaron Crockett, March 24.Robert Lynn Costello III and April Tenille Campbell, March 24.David Giles Firmin and Christine Gal, March 24.Derek Preston Paiz and Brittan Shea Soderquist, March 24.Curtis Allen Richards and Melissa Anne Venzke, March 25.Anagely Cota Miranda and Jesus Alberto Cota Orduno, March 25.Shawna Marie Rose and William Wayne Widener, March 25.Nathan Scott Watchman and Kyann Jo Plandel, March 25.Jennifer Gabriela Herrera and Oscar Tovar-Guzman, March 25.Daniel Omar Mendez Franco and Kimberlyn Arroyos Romero, March 25.Crystal Virginia Chapa and Alejandra Iliana Sabaleta Videla, March 25. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Virginia Chapa Kimberlyn Arroyos Romero Jennifer Gabriela Herrera Oscar Tovar-guzman Delta Daniel Omar Mendez William Wayne Widener Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 1% 38° 63° Fri Friday 63°/38° Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:58:30 AM Sunset: 07:38:21 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: ESE @ 11 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 1% 46° 70° Sat Saturday 70°/46° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:56:55 AM Sunset: 07:39:19 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: SW @ 12 mph UV Index: 6 High Saturday Night Overcast. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 39% 40° 63° Sun Sunday 63°/40° Morning showers. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 39% Sunrise: 06:55:20 AM Sunset: 07:40:17 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: NE @ 10 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunday Night Cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 3% 45° 67° Mon Monday 67°/45° Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:53:46 AM Sunset: 07:41:15 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: WSW @ 17 mph UV Index: 6 High Monday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 9% 33° 64° Tue Tuesday 64°/33° Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 9% Sunrise: 06:52:12 AM Sunset: 07:42:13 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: W @ 22 mph UV Index: 6 High Tuesday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. N winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Wed 0% 31° 55° Wed Wednesday 55°/31° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:50:39 AM Sunset: 07:43:11 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: N @ 12 mph UV Index: 7 High Wednesday Night Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 0% 36° 62° Thu Thursday 62°/36° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:49:06 AM Sunset: 07:44:09 PM Humidity: 22% Wind: NE @ 7 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business