births

Delta Health

Gerardo Grajeda and Jessica Lopez, Delta, a daughter, March 23.

Bryan and Cheyenne Cook, Delta, a daughter, March 24.

Zach Foster and McKayla Meyer, Orchard City, a daughter, March 24.

marriages

Clarissa Jean Vazquez and Jessup Steele Graham, March 21.

Katrina Maria Zastrow and Brian Christian O’Connor, March 18.

Charles Vincent Julian Jr. and Jackie Lee Leyba, March 20.

Pete John John Nuncio and Karenza Dee Darnell, Feb. 22.

Meghan Dawn Wedel and Curtis Henry Bushta, March 18.

Rebecca Joanne McVay and Richmond Yeboah, March 19.

Madalyn Rose Baker and W. Patrick Thomas Bennett Vigil, March 21.

Colton Logan Shambaugh and Caitlyn Nicole Cromer, March 19.

Bridget Bryne Dusza and Salina Reyna Marquez, March 22.

Diana Vera Aquino and Cesar Raphael Reyes, March 23.

Britnay Shay Kelly and David Aaron Crockett, March 24.

Robert Lynn Costello III and April Tenille Campbell, March 24.

David Giles Firmin and Christine Gal, March 24.

Derek Preston Paiz and Brittan Shea Soderquist, March 24.

Curtis Allen Richards and Melissa Anne Venzke, March 25.

Anagely Cota Miranda and Jesus Alberto Cota Orduno, March 25.

Shawna Marie Rose and William Wayne Widener, March 25.

Nathan Scott Watchman and Kyann Jo Plandel, March 25.

Jennifer Gabriela Herrera and Oscar Tovar-Guzman, March 25.

Daniel Omar Mendez Franco and Kimberlyn Arroyos Romero, March 25.

Crystal Virginia Chapa and Alejandra Iliana Sabaleta Videla, March 25.