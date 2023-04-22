For the Record: April 22, 2023 Apr 22, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print BIRTHSCommunity HospitalEddie and Phoenix Vial, Palisade, a daughter, April 3.Darren and Johnna Gleason, Grand Junction, a daughter, April 4.Jeremy and Brittany Lemon, Grand Junction, a daughter, April 7.Phillip and Jaquoi Kauti, Fruita, a daughter, April 9.Toran and Lacie Taulbee, Grand Junction, a daughter, April 11.MARRIAGESClayton A. Dowling and Tracy L. Warner, March 23.Melody Lee Moats and Anthony Edward Busch, April 10.Claudia Robles and Irving Roberto Vargas Romero, April 10.Trina Marie Ruiz and Brian Dale Wilson, April 8.Valerie Ponce and Juan Reymundo Martinez-Flores, April 11.Ericka Leigh Thompson and Stacey Lynn Robinson, April 8.Ryan Joseph Miller and Dinara A. Utarbayeva, April 12.Melissa Rose Coon and Camden Etain Kellerby, March 23.Carmelita Debbie Cervantes and Jared Matthew Ellis, April 13.Bryce Allen St. Clair and Leeanne Elizabeth Dixon, April 12.Gregory Charles Sayler and Michelle Marie Thompson, April 14. Facebook Twitter Email Print Day Precip Temp Fri 95% 40° 56° Fri Friday 56°/40° Rain. Lows overnight in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 95% Sunrise: 06:28:55 AM Sunset: 07:57:14 PM Humidity: 73% Wind: ENE @ 9 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Rain likely. Low around 40F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Sat 15% 36° 57° Sat Saturday 57°/36° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:27:32 AM Sunset: 07:58:12 PM Humidity: 43% Wind: N @ 10 mph UV Index: 6 High Saturday Night A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 3% 43° 65° Sun Sunday 65°/43° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:26:11 AM Sunset: 07:59:09 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: NNE @ 7 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 24% 44° 65° Mon Monday 65°/44° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:24:50 AM Sunset: 08:00:06 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: NE @ 8 mph UV Index: 7 High Monday Night Cloudy with showers. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tue 42% 39° 60° Tue Tuesday 60°/39° Morning showers. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 42% Sunrise: 06:23:31 AM Sunset: 08:01:03 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: NNW @ 12 mph UV Index: 6 High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Wed 15% 40° 63° Wed Wednesday 63°/40° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:22:13 AM Sunset: 08:02:01 PM Humidity: 48% Wind: N @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night Clear. Low around 40F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 2% 43° 69° Thu Thursday 69°/43° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:20:55 AM Sunset: 08:02:58 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: N @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business