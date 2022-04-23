For the Record: April 23, 2022 Apr 23, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print MARRIAGESJulia Lee Craig and Jonathan Earl Ericson, April 11.Jerry Paul Vigil and Barbara Dori Beth Blanton, March 25.Jamie Michelle Bollig and Caprice Evelin Wright, April 11.Nick Daniel Schrambling and Dakota Ruby Lee, April 12.Hope Michelle Pfalzgraff and Sage Avery Gentry, April 9.Darby Elise Hanson and Michael Lee Parnell, April 12.Caitlyn Cheyenne Schroeder and Canyon Avery Graf, April 10.Derek Paul Regas and Allison Louise Billings, April 12.Monica Shawntee Rader and Anthony Cale Subzwari, April 12.Arianna Lee Zambrano and Zachary Ryan Ferguson, April 2.Brooke Anne Barry and Stephen Matthew Wilson, April 14.Brandon Tyler Waterhouse and Makena Nicole Church, April 14.Shane Michael Drazkowski and Adrianna Elle Mathisen, April 14.Autumn Sage Leoni and Kyle Raymond Daley, April 14.John Davis Cobb and Felicia Renee Trevino, April 14.Savannah Lynn Foster and Rikki Margaret Gustamantes, April 14.Kole Thomas Sperl and Sage May Thompson, April 15.Mark Gregory Morrow and Sheri Ann Simonton, April 9.Joshua David Vanbenschoten and Jessica Faith Barendregt, April 15.Kaylie Marie Stokes and Nathanael James Arney, April 15. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Paul Vigil Sheri Ann Simonton Jessica Faith Barendregt Joshua David Vanbenschoten Mark Gregory Morrow Kole Thomas Sperl Kaylie Marie Stokes Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 32% 39° 74° Fri Friday 74°/39° Showers. Lows overnight in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 32% Sunrise: 06:27:07 AM Sunset: 07:58:31 PM Humidity: 70% Wind: WSW @ 11 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Cloudy with a few showers. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Sat 15% 38° 58° Sat Saturday 58°/38° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:25:46 AM Sunset: 07:59:28 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: W @ 15 mph UV Index: 7 High Saturday Night Overcast. Low 38F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 17% 34° 57° Sun Sunday 57°/34° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 17% Sunrise: 06:24:25 AM Sunset: 08:00:26 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: N @ 11 mph UV Index: 6 High Sunday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 2% 40° 65° Mon Monday 65°/40° More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:23:06 AM Sunset: 08:01:23 PM Humidity: 30% Wind: NE @ 7 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night A few clouds. Low near 40F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 0% 51° 79° Tue Tuesday 79°/51° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:21:48 AM Sunset: 08:02:21 PM Humidity: 19% Wind: S @ 15 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Wed 3% 48° 81° Wed Wednesday 81°/48° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:20:31 AM Sunset: 08:03:18 PM Humidity: 15% Wind: SW @ 17 mph UV Index: 7 High Wednesday Night A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 1% 49° 80° Thu Thursday 80°/49° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:19:15 AM Sunset: 08:04:16 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: SSW @ 18 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business