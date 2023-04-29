For the Record: April 29, 2023 Apr 29, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print birthsCommunity HospitalAlex and Mel Duyvejonck, Grand Junction, a daughter, April 16.Delta HealthJeremiah and Cory Gallegos, Crawford, a daughter, April 19.marriagesMariah Louise Harvey and Christian Thomas Daniel Davey, April 16.Sunday Gideon Ngwu and Loren Nicole Larson, April 17.Shane Russell Wright and Reese Helana Prough, April 17.Daneill Lynn Arellano and Christian Joel Morones Cruz, April 14.Susan Marie Pierce and Kenneth Daniel Parris, April 8.Destrie Lynn Monger and Cordell John Beebe, April 18.Pamela Ann Compton and Nicholas James Kenney, April 15.Brandon Wade Fehliman and Mindi Lin Bruns, April 18.Tyleen Ariana Root and Arthur Paul Brown, April 19.Destiny Marie Maldonado-Montoya and Jesus Alejandro Gonzalez Mendoza, April 20.Gary Scott Boone and Laura Sue Bush, April 17.Shawnna Marie Pilling and Mark Daniel Munoz, April 20.Andrea Nicole Moreno and Kevin Arlen Klepzig, April 20.Alyssa Renee Davis and Raymond Vaughan Justice, April 20.Shawna Larae Hawks and James Kyle Drake, March 18.Dawn Christine Roper and Shane James Love, April 21.Joshua Marvin Hoxworth and Brittany Kelly Hutson, April 21.Roque Cota Ochoa and Gloria Marie Contreras, April 21.Margo Lynne Yeager and Douglas L. Mitchell, April 21.David Kendall Dickman and Regina Ann Marx, April 21.Jason Bowman Eklund and Dielle Kathryn Bishop, April 21.Jared David Brady and Meagan Mary Reese, April 21. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Christianity Religion Day Precip Temp Fri 0% 41° 66° Fri Friday 66°/41° Clear. Lows overnight in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:19:41 AM Sunset: 08:03:59 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: SE @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 0% 48° 76° Sat Saturday 76°/48° Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:18:26 AM Sunset: 08:04:56 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: ENE @ 8 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 0% 52° 81° Sun Sunday 81°/52° A few clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:17:12 AM Sunset: 08:05:54 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: NE @ 7 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 1% 56° 83° Mon Monday 83°/56° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:15:59 AM Sunset: 08:06:51 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 10% 51° 80° Tue Tuesday 80°/51° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 10% Sunrise: 06:14:48 AM Sunset: 08:07:48 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 6 High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 11% 52° 79° Wed Wednesday 79°/52° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 11% Sunrise: 06:13:37 AM Sunset: 08:08:45 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Wednesday Night Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 19% 45° 73° Thu Thursday 73°/45° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 19% Sunrise: 06:12:29 AM Sunset: 08:09:42 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: S @ 13 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business