BIRTHSCommunity HospitalBlake and Marryssa Dowen, Fruita, a daughter, March 17.Lance and Nicole Chaffin, Grand Junction, a daughter, March 18.John and Alisha Raff, Grand Junction, a son, March 22.Delta HealthJevon Vigil and Kristi Dominey, Delta, a daughter, March 25.MARRIAGESAlexander Guy Folsom and Breanne Kathleen Keppler, March 17.Jonah Kennyson Kreie and Ilyana Abagail Petersen, March 11.Adrina Jade Anders and Zachary Levi Seville, March 5.James Robert Seaman and Tiffany Michelle Scott, March 21.Kent Junior Wilson and Corrina Antiona Huff, March 22.Samuel Thomas McCarver and Amy Jo Hughes, March 17.Jacob Carl Ziehm Tegtman and Shawna Michelle Wilson, March 23.Cory Lee Greenhow and Julia Nicole Gerard, March 23.Zoe Jean Collette Anway and Armando Antonio Cabriales, March 23.Emi Grace Otsuki and Parker James Amberg, March 23.Marjorie Nicole Goetz and Alec Christopher Squires, Feb. 24.Quincie Taylor Cowell and Bo Harley Diemer Armstrong, March 24.Steven Patrick Keddy and Deborah Kay Vandenberg, March 23.Daniel K. Kelsch and Sandie B. Kelsch, March 24.Bret James Mattingley and Shelbie Nicole Griffin, Sept. 23.Michael Allen Oliver and Kendra Jo Dansby, March 23.Noel Lynne Edkin and Jonathan Matthew Blanc, March 27.Emily Anne Johannessen and Askin Basarir, March 4.Megan Dawn Garner and Erik Dean Spatafora, March 24.Jason Lance Boxwell and Sara Jane Puryear, March 27.Tarin Lee Moseley and Abigayle Rae Pilling, March 18.Linda Ann Wilson and Steven Joseph Burkart, March 28.Adriana Gutierrez and Arturo Gerardo Trujillo Villanuev, March 19.Maria Del Rosario Luna and Charles Keith Danza, March 3.Efrain Maheda Pe-a and Jasmin Villalpando Herrera, March 30.Brandi Lynn Norris and Joseph Frank Seriani, March 31.Trinity Nevaty Harris and Jacob Xavier Pell, March 31.Sol Medrano and Lucas Kane Noel, March 23.Floyd Manuel Duran and Jane Marie Mead, March 31.