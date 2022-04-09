For the Record: April 9, 2022 Apr 9, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print BIRTHSCommunity HospitalTanner and Brianna Holman, Delta, a daughter, March 22.Kelton and Brooke Willbanks, Grand Junction, a daughter, March 24.Dustin and Natalie Drake, Grand Junction, a son, March 25.Joseph and Carolina Trujillo, Grand Junction, a son, March 26.Delta HealthHeather Queen, Delta, a daughter, April 1.MARRIAGESHeather Naomi Langstaff and James William Harper, March 28.Kelly Nicole Danner and Logan Peter Rathjen, March 26.Jacob Thomas Bukkila and Nicole Danielle Soley, March 28.Dominic Jacob Moreno and Amanda Kay Gracida, March 28.Jeritt Wade Kovach and Brenda Marina Espinoza, March 28.Khue Kim Tran and Luan Khanh Dinh, March 29.Mary B. Beganyi and Robert A. Yeary, March 29.Serena Rene Nuttall and James Colby Bussey, March 27.Bodean Ward Taylor and Cheyenne Grace Bazilius, March 30.Nick Allen Jensen Jr. and Aimee Marie Maxwell, March 31.Leroy A. Roberts Jr. and Chrystal Rose Schafer, March 31.Anakah Jean Loial Tucksen and Zakkary Keith Mason, March 26.Matthew William Vaporean and Melissa Lynn Allen, March 29.Josiah Frederick Fingerlin and Brooklyn Shaianne Buhre, March 31.Paul Bruce Littler and Judith Mary Bibby, March 31.Katrina Arlene Beebe and Travis Lee Scarbrough, April 1.Netasha Lynn MacDonald and Matthew Trevor Syron, April 1.Scott Ivan Gilmore and Shenae Quail Dolan, April 1.Andrew Oliver Thiel and Kleneth Pedreso Valeria, April 1. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Allen Jensen Nick Katrina Arlene Beebe Travis Lee Scarbrough Matthew Trevor Syron Scott Ivan Gilmore Judith Mary Bibby Delta Grand Junction Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sat 6% 36° 75° Sat Saturday 75°/36° Windy with times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 06:46:02 AM Sunset: 07:46:05 PM Humidity: 22% Wind: S @ 22 mph UV Index: 6 High Saturday Night Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Sun 0% 36° 57° Sun Sunday 57°/36° Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:44:30 AM Sunset: 07:47:03 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: WNW @ 15 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 36F. N winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 7% 43° 70° Mon Monday 70°/43° Considerably cloudy, windy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 7% Sunrise: 06:42:59 AM Sunset: 07:48:01 PM Humidity: 18% Wind: SSW @ 24 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Monday Night Windy early with rain developing later at night. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tue 71% 28° 46° Tue Tuesday 46°/28° Cloudy with rain. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 71% Sunrise: 06:41:29 AM Sunset: 07:48:58 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: W @ 15 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Wed 13% 27° 47° Wed Wednesday 47°/27° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 13% Sunrise: 06:40 AM Sunset: 07:49:56 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: W @ 15 mph UV Index: 6 High Wednesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 8% 31° 54° Thu Thursday 54°/31° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 8% Sunrise: 06:38:31 AM Sunset: 07:50:54 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: WSW @ 12 mph UV Index: 6 High Thursday Night Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 4% 30° 55° Fri Friday 55°/30° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 06:37:02 AM Sunset: 07:51:52 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: WNW @ 11 mph UV Index: 7 High Friday Night Partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business