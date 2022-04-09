BIRTHS

Community Hospital

Tanner and Brianna Holman, Delta, a daughter, March 22.

Kelton and Brooke Willbanks, Grand Junction, a daughter, March 24.

Dustin and Natalie Drake, Grand Junction, a son, March 25.

Joseph and Carolina Trujillo, Grand Junction, a son, March 26.

Delta Health

Heather Queen, Delta, a daughter, April 1.

MARRIAGES

Heather Naomi Langstaff and James William Harper, March 28.

Kelly Nicole Danner and Logan Peter Rathjen, March 26.

Jacob Thomas Bukkila and Nicole Danielle Soley, March 28.

Dominic Jacob Moreno and Amanda Kay Gracida, March 28.

Jeritt Wade Kovach and Brenda Marina Espinoza, March 28.

Khue Kim Tran and Luan Khanh Dinh, March 29.

Mary B. Beganyi and Robert A. Yeary, March 29.

Serena Rene Nuttall and James Colby Bussey, March 27.

Bodean Ward Taylor and Cheyenne Grace Bazilius, March 30.

Nick Allen Jensen Jr. and Aimee Marie Maxwell, March 31.

Leroy A. Roberts Jr. and Chrystal Rose Schafer, March 31.

Anakah Jean Loial Tucksen and Zakkary Keith Mason, March 26.

Matthew William Vaporean and Melissa Lynn Allen, March 29.

Josiah Frederick Fingerlin and Brooklyn Shaianne Buhre, March 31.

Paul Bruce Littler and Judith Mary Bibby, March 31.

Katrina Arlene Beebe and Travis Lee Scarbrough, April 1.

Netasha Lynn MacDonald and Matthew Trevor Syron, April 1.

Scott Ivan Gilmore and Shenae Quail Dolan, April 1.

Andrew Oliver Thiel and Kleneth Pedreso Valeria, April 1.