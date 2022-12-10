For the Record: Dec. 10, 2022 Dec 10, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print BIRTHSCommunity HospitalGuillermo and Tiffani Lopez-Cruz, Grand Junction, son, Nov. 8.Delta HealthTravis Cantrell and Victoria Harper, Delta, a daughter, Dec. 1.marriagesAshley Marie Plummer and Daniel Alan Cisneros, Nov. 11.Steven Eugene Ferguson and Augusta Mazida Nicolas, Nov. 18.Antonia Raye Orr and Jacob James Ashurst, Nov. 28.Hannah Deines Johnson and Joseph Anthony Zampa, Nov. 24.Kenzie Ann Lundberg and Dustin Raey Prestwich, Nov. 4.Bradyn William Tarlton and Zoiee Madyson Burrow, Nov. 30.Sylvia Marie Acosta and Luis Ramos Muniz, Nov. 30.Timothy Allen Farlow and Sarah Alicia Laird, Dec. 1.Trenton Jackson Files and Johanna Perez, Dec. 1.Jeffrey Paul Patterson and Melinda Dawn Patterson, Dec. 2.Amanda Maria Frederick and Christopher Stephen McNair, Dec. 2. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Jeffrey Paul Patterson Melinda Dawn Patterson Johanna Perez Steven Eugene Ferguson Augusta Mazida Nicolas Amanda Maria Frederick Jackson Files Health Christopher Stephen Mcnair Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 1% 24° 41° Fri Friday 41°/24° Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:21:23 AM Sunset: 04:51:42 PM Humidity: 79% Wind: ESE @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night A clear sky. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Sat 1% 29° 45° Sat Saturday 45°/29° More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:22:12 AM Sunset: 04:51:48 PM Humidity: 55% Wind: SE @ 7 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 1% 37° 51° Sun Sunday 51°/37° A few clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:23 AM Sunset: 04:51:56 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: SSE @ 10 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Mon 71% 23° 41° Mon Monday 41°/23° Mix of rain and snow. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 71% Sunrise: 07:23:46 AM Sunset: 04:52:06 PM Humidity: 69% Wind: SW @ 10 mph UV Index: 1 Low Monday Night Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional snow showers later during the night. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Tue 38% 18° 34° Tue Tuesday 34°/18° Snow showers early. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 38% Sunrise: 07:24:31 AM Sunset: 04:52:19 PM Humidity: 72% Wind: NW @ 8 mph UV Index: 1 Low Tuesday Night Considerable cloudiness. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Wed 13% 16° 32° Wed Wednesday 32°/16° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 13% Sunrise: 07:25:14 AM Sunset: 04:52:33 PM Humidity: 71% Wind: WNW @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Thu 12% 16° 33° Thu Thursday 33°/16° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 12% Sunrise: 07:25:56 AM Sunset: 04:52:50 PM Humidity: 69% Wind: NNW @ 4 mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business