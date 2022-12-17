For the Record: Dec. 17, 2022 Dec 17, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print birthsCommunity HospitalJosh Pritchett and Breanna Luce, Clifton, a daughter, Nov. 21.Broc Ahrens and Lindsey Barnes, Grand Junction, a daughter, Nov. 26.marriagesShelby Jane Burroughs and John Thomas Pryzgoda, Nov. 19.Courtenay Marie Thomson and Douglas Peter Murphy, May 14, 2017.Krystyna Irene Lupinski and Eric Brent Nyborg, Dec. 7.Lotus Mingh Dodson-Cartier and Nathaniel Alex Campbell, Dec. 7.Makinley Lynn Pierce and Daniel Robert Murphy, Dec. 7.Bryan Thomas White Jr. and Larissa Marie Daniel, Dec. 8.Nicole Marie Estrada and Matthew Alen Parks, Dec. 9.Hudson K. Kelsch and Isabella Rumors Ewing, Dec. 9.Collin James Thompson and Angela Rose Lyle, Dec. 9. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Douglas Peter Murphy Krystyna Irene Lupinski Marie Thomson Eric Brent Nyborg Matthew Alen Parks Nicole Marie Estrada John Thomas Pryzgoda Jane Burroughs Nathaniel Alex Campbell Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 1% 12° 30° Fri Friday 30°/12° Clear. Lows overnight in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:26:32 AM Sunset: 04:53:12 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Clear skies. Low 12F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 1% 12° 31° Sat Saturday 31°/12° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:27:11 AM Sunset: 04:53:33 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: ENE @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. Sun 2% 14° 33° Sun Sunday 33°/14° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:27:47 AM Sunset: 04:53:55 PM Humidity: 55% Wind: N @ 4 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night Clear skies. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. Mon 3% 21° 35° Mon Monday 35°/21° Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:28:22 AM Sunset: 04:54:20 PM Humidity: 58% Wind: NNE @ 4 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Tue 2% 21° 37° Tue Tuesday 37°/21° Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:28:55 AM Sunset: 04:54:47 PM Humidity: 55% Wind: N @ 5 mph UV Index: 1 Low Tuesday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Wed 24% 12° 40° Wed Wednesday 40°/12° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:29:27 AM Sunset: 04:55:15 PM Humidity: 63% Wind: WNW @ 7 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 12F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 2% 18° 29° Thu Thursday 29°/18° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 20s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:29:56 AM Sunset: 04:55:46 PM Humidity: 59% Wind: N @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night Mostly cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business