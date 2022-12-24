For the Record: Dec. 24, 2022 Dec 24, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print BIRTHSCommunity HospitalUgne Cassidy, a daughter, Dec. 12.Mark and Andrea Dick, a son, Dec. 13.Tristan Stratman and Lauren Sell, Grand Junction, a daughter, Dec. 14.Delta HealthDaniel Peterson and Kayla Key, Delta, a daughter, Dec. 7.Nicholas and Kaitlin Bath, Hotchkiss, a son, Dec. 10.Marty Woodson and Malesa Miles, Delta, a son, Dec. 17.MARRIAGESJames Stacey Cook and Deborah Lynn Leany, Dec. 6.Michael Luis Montes and Heather Louise Wade, Dec. 12.Marie Dunn-Fay and Stephen Clair Hufman, Dec. 12.Jenna Marie Schuler and Nicholas Arlen Evenson, Dec. 12.Jonathan Robert Lewis and Gahbrielle Sharai McBride-Culpepper, Nov. 10.Kaytlyn Amber Young and Michael Ross Bowerman, Dec. 5.Cassandra Lorine Jimenez and Ladon Geray Smith, Dec. 12.Paul Wayne Bird Jr. and Nikki Rae Little, Dec. 7.Mallory Jo Paulson and Walker Granville Williams, Dec. 13.Brian Allen Emch and Budsara Srisongkram Emch, Dec. 13.Bryan Edward Broughton and Brittni Nicole Deschamps, Dec. 13.Annette Samer Shaba and Caleb Eugene Martinez, Dec. 14.Daniel Eli Dennison and Sheridan Anne Harris, Dec. 15.Jeffrey Arthur Ackerman and Regina Ann Kinas, Dec. 16.Jessica Chavez and Jacob Ray Perez, Dec. 16.Cassandra Marie Harrington and Ty Pierre Morgan, Dec. 16. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Ann Kinas Jeffrey Arthur Ackerman Jessica Chavez Anne Harris Jacob Ray Perez Sheridan Daniel Eli Dennison Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 2% 22° 42° Fri Friday 42°/22° Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:30:26 AM Sunset: 04:56:16 PM Humidity: 86% Wind: SE @ 3 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Mostly clear. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Sat 4% 25° 42° Sat Saturday 42°/25° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:30:51 AM Sunset: 04:56:51 PM Humidity: 64% Wind: ENE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night Mostly clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Sun 5% 28° 43° Sun Sunday 43°/28° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:31:15 AM Sunset: 04:57:27 PM Humidity: 70% Wind: NNE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Mon 6% 31° 46° Mon Monday 46°/31° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 07:31:37 AM Sunset: 04:58:04 PM Humidity: 70% Wind: ENE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Considerable cloudiness. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Tue 51% 39° 47° Tue Tuesday 47°/39° Afternoon showers. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 51% Sunrise: 07:31:57 AM Sunset: 04:58:44 PM Humidity: 70% Wind: S @ 6 mph UV Index: 1 Low Tuesday Night Cloudy with showers. Low 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Wed 70% 33° 44° Wed Wednesday 44°/33° Cloudy, periods of rain. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 70% Sunrise: 07:32:14 AM Sunset: 04:59:25 PM Humidity: 84% Wind: WNW @ 5 mph UV Index: 1 Low Wednesday Night Cloudy with rain and snow. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Thu 46% 33° 42° Thu Thursday 42°/33° Rain and snow. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 46% Sunrise: 07:32:30 AM Sunset: 05:00:07 PM Humidity: 82% Wind: NW @ 5 mph UV Index: 1 Low Thursday Night Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business