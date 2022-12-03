For the Record: Dec. 3, 2022 Dec 3, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print BIRTHSCommunity HospitalDerek Rubalcaba and Kaley Hendricks, a son, Nov. 18.Delta HealthChrystal and Cherie Montano, Montrose, a daughter, Nov. 23.MARRIAGESStacey Michelle Walker and Jerry Bryan Newman, Nov. 11.Benjamin Husband and Robin Elaine Schrauth, Nov. 18.Mikayla Renee Belopotosky and Grant William Gase, Oct. 4.Vanessa Danielle Waltz and Matthew Paul Redding, Oct. 8.Chantelle Anastasia Bizer and Braden Merle Hobbs, Nov. 20.Jeffrey Moses Romero and Christine Ann Breckenridge, Nov. 21.Hien Thi Thu Nguyen and Tyler Jase Marsh, Nov. 22.Kevin Joseph Costanza and Peyton Brooklyn Narey-Alesi, Oct. 1.Sheila Marie Cloud and Elijah Winter Neymark, Nov. 22.April Kirsten Fisher and William Alexander Votruba, Nov. 23. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Marie Cloud Jase Marsh Mikayla Renee Belopotosky Grant William Gase Matthew Paul Redding Vanessa Danielle Waltz Elijah Winter Neymark Kaley Hendricks Peyton Brooklyn Narey-alesi Kevin Joseph Costanza April Kirsten Fisher Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sat 19% 31° 43° Sat Saturday 43°/31° Cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 19% Sunrise: 07:16:06 AM Sunset: 04:51:56 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: E @ 5 mph UV Index: 1 Low Saturday Night Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Sun 7% 35° 48° Sun Sunday 48°/35° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 7% Sunrise: 07:17:01 AM Sunset: 04:51:49 PM Humidity: 75% Wind: W @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Mon 24% 35° 48° Mon Monday 48°/35° Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:17:56 AM Sunset: 04:51:44 PM Humidity: 79% Wind: WNW @ 5 mph UV Index: 1 Low Monday Night Mainly cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow showers developing late. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 40%. Tue 52% 32° 44° Tue Tuesday 44°/32° Mix of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 52% Sunrise: 07:18:50 AM Sunset: 04:51:41 PM Humidity: 81% Wind: N @ 5 mph UV Index: 1 Low Tuesday Night Cloudy with rain and snow. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 60%. Wed 45% 29° 42° Wed Wednesday 42°/29° Rain mixed with snow. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 45% Sunrise: 07:19:43 AM Sunset: 04:51:41 PM Humidity: 82% Wind: NW @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Snow showers early with a chance of lingering snow showers later. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Thu 23% 24° 41° Thu Thursday 41°/24° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 23% Sunrise: 07:20:34 AM Sunset: 04:51:42 PM Humidity: 72% Wind: WSW @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night A few clouds. Low 24F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 15% 23° 41° Fri Friday 41°/23° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 07:21:24 AM Sunset: 04:51:46 PM Humidity: 63% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 2 Low Friday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business