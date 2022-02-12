For the Record: Feb. 12, 2022 Feb 12, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print BIRTHSDelta HealthJesse and Leanne Standish, Delta, a daughter, Jan. 25.Jesse and Faline Head, Hotchkiss, a son, Jan. 27,Robert Henderson and Leah Keating, Hotchkiss, a son, Feb. 5.Kelly and Heather Cannell, Delta, a son, Feb. 10. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Jesse Health Robert Henderson Faline Head Leah Keating Leanne Standish Kelly Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sat 1% 23° 45° Sat Saturday 45°/23° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:09 AM Sunset: 05:48:04 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: E @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 2% 23° 49° Sun Sunday 49°/23° Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:07:49 AM Sunset: 05:49:14 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: E @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Mon 2% 31° 51° Mon Monday 51°/31° Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:06:38 AM Sunset: 05:50:23 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: SSE @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 4% 31° 54° Tue Tuesday 54°/31° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:05:26 AM Sunset: 05:51:31 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: S @ 10 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Wed 24% 22° 43° Wed Wednesday 43°/22° Cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:04:12 AM Sunset: 05:52:40 PM Humidity: 62% Wind: NNW @ 9 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 3% 21° 42° Thu Thursday 42°/21° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:02:58 AM Sunset: 05:53:48 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: N @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night Clear. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Fri 2% 23° 47° Fri Friday 47°/23° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:01:42 AM Sunset: 05:54:56 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: N @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night Mostly clear. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business