For the Record: Feb. 18, 2023 Feb 18, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print birthsCommunity HospitalTrevin and Kyauna Jaszkowiak, Grand Junction, a son, Jan. 25.Eric and Jessica Sander-Cederlof, Grand Junction, a daughter, Jan. 25.Marco Alvarez and Olivia Astorga, Grand Junction, a daughter, Jan. 28.Hector Almanza and Marixa Flores, Grand Junction, a son, Jan. 30.Justin and Michelle McDaniel, Fruita, a son, Feb. 6.Delta HealthCody and Lydia Miller, Crawford, a daughter, Feb. 2.