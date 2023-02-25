For the Record: Feb. 25, 2023 Feb 25, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print birthsCommunity HospitalCarlos Fernandez and Stephanie Salcedo, a son, Feb. 10.Destiny Maldonado-Montoya, Grand Junction, a daughter, Feb. 11.Marc Servantez-Kelley and Yareliz Tanoricornejo, Grand Junction, a daughter, Feb. 11.Delta HealthManuel and Maria Lara, Delta, a son, Feb. 10.Travis Clark and Faith Esquibel, Delta, a son, Feb. 11.Justin and Rachel McCormick, Delta, a son, Feb. 12.Jonathan and Nocile Green, Delta, a daughter, Feb. 15.Reyes and Toni Meraz, Delta, a son, Feb. 21.Nathen Snelling an Kyla Key, Delta, a son, Feb. 22.marriagesHaylee Nicole Pace and Pacey Robert Rother, Feb. 6.Cloyd Travis Hughes and Jesica Lynn Martinez, Feb. 6.Cassandra Dawn Randall and Justin James Bruner, Jan. 23.Dorothea Lynn Thurner-Martin and Paul Alan Anderson, Jan. 7.Nikita Marie Adams and Tanner Ryan Szymanski, Feb. 7.Keith Mason Compton and Joanne Eggers, Feb. 9.Jenny Mae Cox and Ole A. Gunderson, Feb. 8.Michael John Moon and Bobbi Lyn Moon, Feb. 10.Amber Morgan Younie and Nathanial Taylor Thomas Cerny, Feb. 10.Lynne Elaine Wooley and Jose Dejesus Diazordaz, Feb. 10.Johnny Lee Woodruff and Angela Rae Mortensen, Feb. 10.Aome Anne Rogers and Daniel Alan Keough, Jan. 27.Heather Mariah Armstrong and Dylan Matthew Tinney, Feb. 13.Christine Julia Hockett and James William Andrew Lebus, Feb. 3.Kaileigh Michelle Lyons and Jim Saenz, Feb. 14.Holly Kaye Nisley and Joshua Isaiah Lemon, Feb. 14.Cody Kyle Roundtree and Breanna Renee Brown, Feb. 14.Traci Jean Rolbiecki and Travis Loyd Via, Feb. 14.Ruperta Castillo Cardona and Carlos Arturo Tarango Maldonado, Feb. 14.Tyler Adam McCain and Amanda Lynn Lilly, Feb. 14.Christopher James Romo and Haley June Wilcox, Feb. 15.Grant Hyrum Cefalo and Eliana Del Valle Lara, Feb. 16.Kyra Leah Essman and Dominic Joseph Rhoades, Feb. 11.Timothy Todd Lane and Christine Nichol Saffire, Feb. 16.Rebecca Ann Vankirk and Michael Shane Bishop, Feb. 16.Merve Kivanc and John Weldin Gale, Feb. 16.Chantil Rae Sam and Cihat Akinci, Feb. 16.Kayla Amber Day and Kyle Wayne Lambert, Feb. 3.Rodolfo Luna Flores and Xiomara Del Rosario Rios Castellon, Feb. 17.Brenda Velarde Garcia and Gildardo Del Valle Perez, Feb. 17.Kale Bryson Smith and Holly Kay Abel, Jan. 28.Daniel Bryce Gonzales and Lydia Marie Seely, Feb. 17.Kirk Michael Jones and Jennifer Elaine Hays, Feb. 17. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Armed Forces Agriculture Day Precip Temp Fri 2% 26° 41° Fri Friday 41°/26° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:54:10 AM Sunset: 06:01:25 PM Humidity: 83% Wind: ESE @ 4 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Sat 3% 32° 50° Sat Saturday 50°/32° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:52:48 AM Sunset: 06:02:31 PM Humidity: 59% Wind: E @ 5 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Saturday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 45% 29° 43° Sun Sunday 43°/29° Showers ending by midday. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 45% Sunrise: 06:51:25 AM Sunset: 06:03:36 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 11% 34° 43° Mon Monday 43°/34° More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 11% Sunrise: 06:50:01 AM Sunset: 06:04:41 PM Humidity: 59% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 34F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Tue 41% 24° 38° Tue Tuesday 38°/24° Morning snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 41% Sunrise: 06:48:36 AM Sunset: 06:05:46 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: SW @ 15 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 24F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 34% 19° 38° Wed Wednesday 38°/19° A few snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 34% Sunrise: 06:47:10 AM Sunset: 06:06:51 PM Humidity: 63% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Wednesday Night Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 19F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 8% 19° 37° Thu Thursday 37°/19° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 8% Sunrise: 06:45:43 AM Sunset: 06:07:55 PM Humidity: 53% Wind: N @ 9 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Thursday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 19F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business