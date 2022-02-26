births

Community Hospital

Joseph Manzanarez Jr. and Joely Burns, Grand Junction, a daughter, Feb. 4.

Kyle Stanco and Kylie Canfield, Grand Junction, a daughter, Feb. 8.

Zachary and Rose Lovato, Fruita, a daughter, Feb. 9.

Arielle Tucker, Fruita, a son, Feb. 14.

Brandon and Kaci Cole, Grand Junction, a daughter, Feb. 17.

Mitchell and Billie Nack, Grand Junction, a daughter, Feb. 17.

Delta Health

Deseray Huff, Delta, a daughter, Feb. 9.

Jonathan and Nicole Green, Hotchkiss, a son, Feb. 14.

Francisco Abeyta and Amanda Alvarez, Delta, a son, Feb. 16.

Anthony and Jordyn Moschetti, Delta, a son, Feb. 22.