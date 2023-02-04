For the Record: Feb. 4, 2023 Feb 4, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print birthsCommunity HospitalRyan and Nicole Reno, Grand Junction, a daughter, Jan. 18.Chase and Corrie Strait, Grand Junction, a daughter, Jan. 19.Dontae Deherrera and Jaytese Inman, Grand Junction, a son, Jan. 24.marriagesAngela Abigail Saenz and Jordan Andrew Eiler, Jan. 20.Aveah Eviana Villalobos and German Guadelupe Jimenez, Jan. 23.Todd Charles Perry and Jeannie Marie Lyons, Jan. 23.Alexandra Jane Vallejos and Edwin Wayne Broomfield, Jan. 25.Steven Lee Pitt Jr. and Anna Elise Kaiser, Jan. 14.Robert William Ross and Stephanie Nicole Ryan, Jan. 21.Sarah Kandra Keltie and Jonathan Frank Marin, Jan. 13.Erik Wheeler Thun and Brooke Jane Mecham, Dec. 21.Brandon Craig Solomon and Brittan Nicole Orr, Jan. 23.Paige Camryn Scovell and Alfred Ered Nash, Jan. 26.Jamie Ann Prestidge and Chuck E. Thornhill, Jan. 27.David Alexander Karl Erwin and Rachael Elizabeth Fischer, Jan. 27.Kayla Rachelle Rauschert and Kyle Thomas Harriman, Jan. 27. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Genealogy Botany Day Precip Temp Sat 4% 27° 45° Sat Saturday 45°/27° Sunshine. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:17:47 AM Sunset: 05:38:29 PM Humidity: 62% Wind: E @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Sun 3% 30° 52° Sun Sunday 52°/30° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:16:48 AM Sunset: 05:39:39 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Rain and snow showers in the evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Mon 24% 23° 42° Mon Monday 42°/23° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:15:47 AM Sunset: 05:40:50 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: NW @ 9 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Tue 5% 26° 43° Tue Tuesday 43°/26° Sunny. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:14:45 AM Sunset: 05:42 PM Humidity: 60% Wind: ENE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night Mostly clear. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Wed 24% 25° 43° Wed Wednesday 43°/25° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:13:41 AM Sunset: 05:43:10 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Wednesday Night Snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Thu 3% 21° 40° Thu Thursday 40°/21° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:12:37 AM Sunset: 05:44:20 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: N @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Fri 2% 25° 44° Fri Friday 44°/25° Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:11:30 AM Sunset: 05:45:30 PM Humidity: 48% Wind: E @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night Clear. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business