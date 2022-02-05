BIRTHS

Community Hospital

Jaden Jensen and Victoria Lute, Grand Junction, a daughter, Jan 15.

Kolt and Amy Black, Loma, a son, Jan. 18.

Jesus Estrada and Fany Parrilla, Battlement Mesa, a son, Jan. 18.

Russell and Shalana Battles, De Beque, a daughter, Jan. 25.

MARRIAGES

Jenny Thais Vargas and Carlos Eduardo Goncalves Dominguez, Jan. 22.

Edyn Rascon Rodriguez and Hilda Rivera Venzor, Jan. 24.

Bonnie Jean Waegli and Wendy Luann Curry, Jan. 22.

Julian Gilbert Herrera and Paula Marie Herrera, Jan. 25.

Matthew Ryan Arola and Christina Michelle Amick, Jan. 22.

Johnathan Robert Seiler and Sarah Louise Rea, Jan. 27.

Geno Orlando Gallegos and Mallory Beth Rodriguez, Jan. 28.