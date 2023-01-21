For the Record: Jan. 21, 2023 Jan 21, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print BIRTHSCommunity HospitalKyle and Taylor Arnett, Fruita, a son, Jan. 3.Rebecca Bradley, Grand Junction, a son, Jan. 3.Dayton Willey and Anna Castle, Meeker, a son, Jan. 7.Jessie Wolff and Haleigh Eickstadt, Grand Junction, a son Jan. 7.MARRIAGESDavid Shay Ungaro and Makayla Star Kendrick, Jan. 7.Gabriella Dee Mabalot and Anthony Dennis Bowker, Jan. 9.Eisly Kenia Munoz and Donavan Paul Dacares, Jan. 10.Brandon Cody Espinoza and Ryno De Bruyn, Jan. 1.Kristin Lynn Humphrey and Jeffrey Laine Yardley, Jan. 1.Arlene Cirina Grijalva and Armando Gonzalez Gallegos, Dec. 23.Barbara Jean Bobber and Elias Patrick Blanco, Jan. 11.Ariel Dee Girodo and Christopher Michael Abelarde, Jan. 1.Ricardo Antonio Espinoza Ramirez and Sanjuana Garcia Gonzalez, Jan. 12.Dana L. Elliott and Jolene Machel Walker, Nov. 5.Heather Jean Dale and Kevin James Campbell, Jan. 13. Facebook Twitter Email Print Day Precip Temp Fri 2% 21° 38° Fri Friday 38°/21° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:29:12 AM Sunset: 05:20:59 PM Humidity: 80% Wind: NNW @ 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Some clouds. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Sat 4% 18° 36° Sat Saturday 36°/18° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:28:39 AM Sunset: 05:22:06 PM Humidity: 64% Wind: N @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Sun 18% 24° 33° Sun Sunday 33°/24° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 18% Sunrise: 07:28:04 AM Sunset: 05:23:14 PM Humidity: 65% Wind: NE @ 7 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night A few snow showers scattered about the area in the evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Mon 24% 17° 36° Mon Monday 36°/17° Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:27:27 AM Sunset: 05:24:23 PM Humidity: 70% Wind: N @ 8 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Mainly clear skies. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Tue 15% 17° 34° Tue Tuesday 34°/17° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 07:26:48 AM Sunset: 05:25:32 PM Humidity: 67% Wind: NNE @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night Partly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Wed 9% 16° 33° Wed Wednesday 33°/16° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 9% Sunrise: 07:26:07 AM Sunset: 05:26:41 PM Humidity: 68% Wind: NNE @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night A few clouds. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Thu 5% 19° 33° Thu Thursday 33°/19° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:25:24 AM Sunset: 05:27:50 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night A few clouds. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business