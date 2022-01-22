For the Record: Jan. 22, 2022 Jan 22, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print birthsCommunity HospitalTyler and Kaitlin Church, Grand Junction, a daughter, Jan. 3.Kristopher Morris and Kelsie Bell, Fruita and Grand Junction, a daughter, Jan. 4.Justin Newman and Meaghan Walsh, Grand Junction, a daughter, Jan. 7.Lydia Brook Ward, Fruita, a daughter, Jan. 8.Cameron Renteria and Courtney Duque, Grand Junction, a daughter, Jan. 9.marriagesEdward Steven Leavitt and Melinda Tucker, Jan. 1.Jaden Drew Faith Turner and Edward Lopez, Jan. 3.Guy Luke Hurst and Kattie Arleen Dewald, Jan. 3.Gordon Gene West II and Kayla Renee Brown, Jan. 1.Teague Kellen Sibert and Olivia Morgan Ivings, Jan. 3.Lindsey Jo Carpendale and Myles Christopher Cumpston, Jan. 3.Damon Thomas Snyder and Torrance Jae Braden, Jan. 3.Cristina Lizeth Flores Campos and Pamela Gonzalez-Canales, Dec. 22.Michael John Korpela and Tara Susan Barrentine, Jan. 3.Kimberly Loraine Watson and Michael Allen Barnholdt, Dec. 31.Nathan Allen Gill and Ana Maria Searcy, Jan. 1.Melanie Joy McDaniels and George Kevin Chapin, Jan. 1.Roger Fred Peter Munchow and Donna Lee Saccocci, Jan. 6.Jacob Matthew Brown and Brieanna Rose McGovern, Jan. 7.Kody Earl Coon and Sarah Rene Foss, Jan. 7.Lindsey Marie Walt and Devon John Cisar, Jan. 7.Eric Edwards Unruh and Savanna Marie Moores, Jan. 7.Dakota Rae Michael Schlough and Miranda Hope Norton, Jan. 10.Nicholas Allen Colonna and Rebekah Dale Leonard, Dec. 31.Julio Cesar Quijano Delgado and Yeni Liset Guardado Guevara, Jan. 10.Ronald Dean Rogers and Senya Ann Thomas, Jan. 10.Brian Russell Fulton and Amanda Marie Morris, Jan. 12.Benjamin Jay Morlang and Angelia Coren Vezakis, Jan. 12.Guadalupe Ruthann Flores and Jonathan Tony Sanchez, Jan. 13.Austen Gene Graham and Emma Willena Foraker, Jan. 14.Kathleen Linda Haman and Robert Stack, Jan. 8. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Miranda Austen Gene Graham Jonathan Tony Sanchez Emma Willena Foraker Rae Michael Schlough Grand Junction Ruthann Flores Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 2% 21° 36° Fri Friday 36°/21° Cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:28:40 AM Sunset: 05:22:24 PM Humidity: 89% Wind: E @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Cloudy. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Sat 6% 19° 40° Sat Saturday 40°/19° Sunny. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 07:28:04 AM Sunset: 05:23:32 PM Humidity: 69% Wind: ENE @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Sun 5% 19° 39° Sun Sunday 39°/19° Sunshine. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:27:26 AM Sunset: 05:24:40 PM Humidity: 65% Wind: ENE @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Mon 5% 20° 40° Mon Monday 40°/20° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:26:47 AM Sunset: 05:25:49 PM Humidity: 67% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Tue 3% 16° 39° Tue Tuesday 39°/16° Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:26:06 AM Sunset: 05:26:58 PM Humidity: 65% Wind: NNE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night Clear. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Wed 2% 17° 38° Wed Wednesday 38°/17° Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:25:23 AM Sunset: 05:28:08 PM Humidity: 58% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Clear. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Thu 2% 17° 39° Thu Thursday 39°/17° Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:24:38 AM Sunset: 05:29:18 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night Clear. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Brenda Bounds Keller Williams +1(970)256-9100 Website Find a local business