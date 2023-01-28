For the Record: Jan. 28, 2023 Jan 28, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print BIRTHSCommunity HospitalAvery and Madalyn Trujillo of Grand Junction, a daughter, Jan. 9.Fernando Saenz and Norma Ortega, Parachute, a son, Jan. 12.Jonathan Aragon and Isabell Duffy, Fruita, a daughter, Jan. 15.Corey Moss and Cora Krebs, Grand Junction, a son, Jan. 16.Delta HealthJake and Bria Schmalz, Eckert, a son, Jan. 21.MARRIAGESSkyla Lea Malott and Kenneth Roy Sant, Jan. 13.Keith Lavern Inman II and Jennifer Rose Domer, Jan. 14.Nathan Tyler Long and Raigan Delani Holgate, Jan. 14.Andres David Luevano and Stefano Pancani, Jan. 19.Carolyn Matalasi Siagatonu and Jovita Soledad Sahagun, Jan. 11.Joely Dawn Burns and Joseph Anthony Manzanarez, Jan. 19.Brayden Robert Lott and Megan Emily Knierim, Dec. 30.Edward R. Harrison and Judy Kay Jayne, Jan. 20.Jacob Colin Silver and Ashley Brynne Anderson, Jan. 20.Amanda Louise Fink and Vadis K. Brown, Jan. 20. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Hydrography Day Precip Temp Sat 24% 26° 36° Sat Saturday 36°/26° Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:23:57 AM Sunset: 05:30:16 PM Humidity: 79% Wind: NNE @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 15% 28° 42° Sun Sunday 42°/28° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 07:23:09 AM Sunset: 05:31:26 PM Humidity: 62% Wind: SE @ 10 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 45% 19° 38° Mon Monday 38°/19° A few afternoon snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 45% Sunrise: 07:22:20 AM Sunset: 05:32:36 PM Humidity: 72% Wind: N @ 7 mph UV Index: 1 Low Monday Night Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 19F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 8% 22° 36° Tue Tuesday 36°/22° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 8% Sunrise: 07:21:28 AM Sunset: 05:33:47 PM Humidity: 60% Wind: NNE @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Wed 4% 23° 38° Wed Wednesday 38°/23° Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:20:35 AM Sunset: 05:34:57 PM Humidity: 62% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Wednesday Night Mainly clear. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Thu 3% 25° 41° Thu Thursday 41°/25° Sunshine. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:19:41 AM Sunset: 05:36:08 PM Humidity: 59% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Fri 3% 28° 42° Fri Friday 42°/28° More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:18:45 AM Sunset: 05:37:18 PM Humidity: 59% Wind: NNE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Friday Night Mostly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business