For the Record: Jan. 7, 2023 Jan 7, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print BIRTHSCommunity HospitalTroy and Hunter Long, Parachute, a son, Dec. 19.Tazz and Sierra Whitt, Grand Junction, a son, Dec. 20.Megan and Joshua Simmons, a daughter, Dec. 21.Ashley Moore, Grand Junction, a daughter, Dec. 22.Delta HealthTavian and Dominique Ashurst, Olathe, a son, Dec. 28.Aaron and Michelle Tolka, Delta, a daughter, Jan. 2.Tanner and Emily Broughton, Montrose, a son, Jan. 3.MARRIAGESCelene Tess Borge and Alexander Michael Turnpaugh, Dec. 27.Kaitlyn Dynese Knight and Collin Scott Rode, Dec. 26.Kristin Leigh Werner and Matthew William Veyera, Dec. 27.Sabrina Harleyrose Dade and Jacob Allen Farley, Dec. 27.Cherri Ann Clark and Jesus Alberto Duarte, Dec. 28.Douglas Graff Howard and Kristine Reynolds, Nov. 26.Brandyn James Conran and Amanda Faye Tatom, Dec. 24.Francisco Javier Diaz Garcia and Nancy Yanet Franco, Dec. 28.Elysha Paige Laslie and Joseph David Windscheffel, Dec. 29.Linda Gail Campbell and Jeanne Cheri Crouch, Dec. 29.Tanya Anne Burt and Dion Lyle Kerberg, Dec. 23.Jordan Christian McClaskey and Desiree Selena Trujillo, Dec. 30.Richard Lee Willis Jr. and Leann Studt Uhlman, Dec. 30.Evan Michael Smith and Alexia Louise Gobert, Dec. 30.Tiffanie Diane Powers and Christopher Jason Skalecke, Dec. 30.Bridgett Beverly Lyons and Bryce Anthony Jacobson, Dec. 30.Roberta Dawn Vanden Heuvel and Brian Walter Blank, Dec. 30. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Olivia Clifford Karen Worship Linda Headline Religion Meal Prayer Christopher Jason Skalecke Tiffanie Diane Powers Hospital Bryce Anthony Jacobson Troy Grand Junction Dawn Vanden Heuvel Joshua Simmons Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 15% 27° 39° Fri Friday 39°/27° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 07:33:20 AM Sunset: 05:06:40 PM Humidity: 98% Wind: SE @ 4 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Some clouds. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Sat 6% 25° 42° Sat Saturday 42°/25° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 07:33:17 AM Sunset: 05:07:35 PM Humidity: 79% Wind: ENE @ 4 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night Considerable cloudiness. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Sun 4% 25° 41° Sun Sunday 41°/25° More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:33:11 AM Sunset: 05:08:32 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: NE @ 4 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night A few clouds. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Mon 4% 33° 43° Mon Monday 43°/33° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:33:03 AM Sunset: 05:09:30 PM Humidity: 64% Wind: ENE @ 4 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Overcast. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Tue 24% 35° 47° Tue Tuesday 47°/35° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:32:53 AM Sunset: 05:10:29 PM Humidity: 71% Wind: ESE @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low around 35F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wed 47% 28° 41° Wed Wednesday 41°/28° Snow showers in the morning. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 47% Sunrise: 07:32:40 AM Sunset: 05:11:28 PM Humidity: 84% Wind: NW @ 6 mph UV Index: 1 Low Wednesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Thu 6% 27° 43° Thu Thursday 43°/27° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 07:32:26 AM Sunset: 05:12:29 PM Humidity: 74% Wind: ENE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business