For the Record: July 9, 2022 Jul 9, 2022

BIRTHS
Nathan Saelens and Taylor Peters, Grand Junction, a daughter, June 16.
Connor and Megan Stevens, Grand Junction, a daughter, June 18.

MARRIAGES
Michael John Beyer and Kari Lee Jones, June 24.
Joseph Darren Heinrich and Sierra Ray Kruse, June 5.
Mykal Scott Myers and Jennie Lorraine Bromley, June 11.
Bryce Michael Kuehl and Lindsay Jane Carpenter, June 24.
Dana Paul Hottinger and Karen Ann Griffith, June 25.
Madison Lind Schlechten and Dominic Russel DeCarlo, June 25.
Erin Leigh Noah and Michael Javier Chavez, April 30.
Kadan David Cummings and Catherine Louise Mercado, June 25.
Theodore Abelito Montoya Jr. and Carrie Lynn Young, June 11.
Cheryl Ritchot Dearstyne and John Albert Bond, June 25.
Megan Lorraine Wethington and Josiah Justus Bennett, June 27.
Cullen Dean Burford and Gabrielle Ruth Schultz, June 18.
Carl Wayne Viel and Julie A. Schroder, June 27.
Alexandra Danielle Stump and Brandon Chase Baker, June 11.
Karly Ann Ogburn and Derek Michael Holdsworth, June 28.
Matthew Douglas Gardner and Johanna Jean Schoech, June 4.