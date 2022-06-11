For the Record: June 11, 2022 Jun 11, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print MarriagesAlejandro Huerta Navarro and Sara Marie Raines Knox, May 28.Teanna Lee Ann Clark and Justin Carl Allen, May 21.Sabrina Eva Morehouse and Efrain Sanchez Jimenez, May 31.Jeremiah Benson Hughes and Kaitlin Ruth Vanderberg, May 28.Wendy Dawn Ortiz and Melody Cathleen Gingrich, May 28.Jacob Trent Sessum and Harmony Ariea Loy, June 1.Lindsay Marie Chavez and Allan Bradney Clayton, May 29.Timothy Joseph Jewett and Mark Anthony Davis, May 28.Ryan Vincent Roesch and Kelley Aspen Printz Smith, June 1.Randall Leroy Spitze and Margaret Susan Scott, May 20.Jessica Rae Kissick and Katherine Michelle Dunn, May 7.Cayla Renee Wilburn and Austin Dean Albrecht, May 22.Jennifer Renee Robinson and Andrew Lee Mansfield, May 21.Erika Grace Meininger and Camaron Jordan Jones, May 21.Korinna Aleksandra Powell and Aaron Stuart Lyon, May 28.Peter Matthew Main and Kristal Lynn Kjellmark, May 20.Laura Elisabeth Holien and Creed Michael Ott, May 28.Colynn Shaygne Welsh and Daniel Flint Olin Abramson, May 28.Andrew Corey Wenner and Hannah Mckenzie Donker, June 2.Courtney Lyn Wells and Zachary Andrew Kiel, May 28.Mary Ann Clayton and Micah Alan Abeloe, May 28.Tracy Deann Scott and Codey Lee Roberson, June 3.Don Leslie McIntosh and Cathleen Denyse Coughran, May 29. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Alan Abeloe Botany Mary Ann Clayton Ann Clark Tracy Deann Scott Zachary Andrew Kiel Courtney Lyn Wells Don Leslie Mcintosh Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 0% 66° 100° Fri Friday 100°/66° Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:48:11 AM Sunset: 08:39:29 PM Humidity: 20% Wind: SE @ 7 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 0% 67° 101° Sat Saturday 101°/67° Plenty of sun. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:48:05 AM Sunset: 08:39:59 PM Humidity: 13% Wind: WSW @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 0% 70° 99° Sun Sunday 99°/70° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:48:02 AM Sunset: 08:40:26 PM Humidity: 12% Wind: SSW @ 16 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Mon 1% 56° 96° Mon Monday 96°/56° Windy with a few clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 05:48 AM Sunset: 08:40:52 PM Humidity: 10% Wind: SSW @ 22 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 56F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tue 2% 50° 83° Tue Tuesday 83°/50° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 05:48 AM Sunset: 08:41:17 PM Humidity: 18% Wind: WNW @ 16 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night Clear skies. Low near 50F. NW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Wed 0% 56° 88° Wed Wednesday 88°/56° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:48:01 AM Sunset: 08:41:40 PM Humidity: 11% Wind: N @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 0% 64° 97° Thu Thursday 97°/64° Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:48:05 AM Sunset: 08:42:01 PM Humidity: 10% Wind: NE @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Clear. Low 64F. NNE winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business