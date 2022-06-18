births

Community Hospital

Skylar Bissitt and Kaycee Marlin, Grand Junction, a daughter, May 18.

Brian and Kelly Schultz, Fruita, a son, May 24.

Delta Health

Cody Glory and Patience Almon, Whitewater, a daughter, June 9.

MARRIAGES

Brian Thomas Spencer and Michaela Mari Mohr, June 4.

Brian Lee Thoene and Lisa Michelle Murray, June 4.

Zachary Mario Visinoni and Alexandra Haleigh Moore, June 4.

Megan Nicolle Burkholder and Kiara Micha Mackay, June 4.

Joshua Aron Rempel and Dayne Alexandra Toney, June 4.

Jadyn Elora Gorham and David Noel Costello, June 6.

Jacob Robert Bowen and Rebekah Joy Cox, May 21.

Brian Andrew Lesko and Emily Anne Youmans, June 3.

Shelby Kay Meilinger and Joshua Ernest Lee, June 4.

Patrick Kenzo Morishita and Emilie Jean Zeller, June 1.

Richard Anthony Seal and Alejandra Mireya Flores, May 21.

Ashley Danielle Kauffman and Brendan Cassidy Hines, May 21.

Nicholas Cholas and Jordan Nicole Drake, May 28.

Courtney Marie Carlton and Edgar Hernandez, May 21.

Jennifer Ellen Casad and Kali Brianne Sacharski, May 30.

Jessica Lea McMullen and Justin Eugene Price, May 21.

Gregory Alan Birely and Jessica Leanne Nees, June 4.

Sandra Kay Barney and Dan Allison Lunan, June 4.

Andrew Bradley Shaffer and Chloe Augusta Lafollette, June 7.

Eric Conrad Braa and Huihui Zhang, June 7.

Lyndsay Jane Engelke and David Clark Winkler, June 8.

Nicole Lyn Maust and Jeffrey Wayman Almond, May 8.

Brittani Marie Oleksy and Ryan Shane Argo, June 8.

Mariah Kathleen Kellogg Sis and Casey Scott Johnson, June 5.

Kristen Irene Berg and Trenton Wayne Walker, May 21.

Jessie Dell Anderson and Jenifer Karea Hector, June 9.

Janice Malone Lewellen and Eric Lee Niederkruger, June 9.

Michael Frank Zunich and Jolene Marie Kelly, June 9.

Natasha Jade Yelenich and Miguel Angel Castillo, May 13.

Kenneth Randall Martin and Annette Kay Hecker, June 10.

Timothy Andrew Navin and Brook Ann Shaffer, June 3.

Marshall Phillip Brownfield and Erika Rose Meister, June 4.

Laura Helen Helton and James S. Herrmann, June 9.

Avery Noel Butcher and William Jacob Brooks, June 10.

William Scott Foree and Cynthia Anne Stout, June 10.