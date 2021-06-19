MARRIAGES
Desiree Kimberlyn Rasco and Jamie Thomas Dallas, May 22.
Tiffany Beilee Pilibosian and Timothy Austin Gillespie, May 29.
Alyssa Marie Albrich and Alex Nicolas Huskey, May 29.
Shauna Kay Bevis and John Todd Mallow, May 28.
Abigail Leigh Brady and Cody Ray Sanchez, May 23.
Alexander James Lickers-Lawson and Melissa Rose Verhey, May 22.
Nicole Lynne Troester and Matthew Douglas Allen, May 8.
Brandy Reader and Trent K. Stratton, June 1.
Elizabeth Rose McCowen and Hayden Lee Albers, May 15.
William Roy Correll IV and Jenna Marie Fisher, May 22.
Megan Kathryn Paige Gates and Justin Edwin Whiting, May 29.
James Carl Hill and Michelle Diane Garnes-Hill, June 2.
Brandon Michael Nesterenko and Kayla Rose Pilcher, June 2.
Isaac Luis Valdez and Sonjia Celeste Ortiz, June 2.
Estevan Leroy Valdez and Lidia Rodriguez, June 2.
Robert Lynn Nessler Jr. and Michelle Deneise Barnes, June 2.
Makalla Marie Howell and Kyle Travis Rentz, June 2.
Brian Keith Pearson and Kelly Lyn Alexander, May 22.
Mariah Elisabeth Yates and Leonard Anthony Ybarra, June 3.
David Lee Brant Jr. and Shari Lin Shafer, May 22.
Kevin Lee Ancelet and Kylie Brianna Gonzalez, June 3.
Mandy Renae Bushta and Onis Mitchel Greenleaf, May 22.
Nicholas David Risedorf and Sarah Rose Talbott, May 14.
Rebecca Eve Saef and Andrew Michael Spanjers, May 30.
Keith Alan Slagle and Danielle Katrina Cox, May 29.
Stephen Manasseh Boss and Mariah Paige Boss, June 7.
Jennifer Lynn Despain and Jared Lee Hickenlooper, May 30.
Reigan Kalin Paris Wilkinson and Andrew Jacob Schanz, June 7.
Terry Samuel Ritchard Sturgeon and Shontay Nycole Garvin, June 7.
Dianne White and Rodger Dean Van Voorhees, June 7.
Jordan Alexander Sage and Rebecca Elizabeth Wiegert, June 7.
Nicholas Michael Fiorella and Justina Ann Kill, June 7.
Andrew Scott Buck and Taylor Rachelle Nicholson, June 6.
Danielle Leigh Villa and Matthew Hunter Oberbroeckling, June 6.
Mary Catherine Thomas and Jonathan James Kusner, May 30.
Sarahbeth Walsh and Richard Lee Moores, May 29.
Patrick John Schroeder and Frances Abril Harrison, June 5.
Ian Jacob Sandoval and Lucinda Marie Colson, June 8.
Anika Marissa Olson and Spencer Allen Grant, June 5.
Victor Alexzander Keeme and Alexus Marie Giron, June 8.
Juan Gabriel Rivera Rodriguez and Stormy Renae Cary, June 9.
Shane Austin Ruppelius and Rachel Dale Rowin, May 22.
Andrew Lee Esterby and Heather Ann Stephenson, May 29.
Kathryn Rose Chovich Beckel and Dylan Thomas Malfatti, June 5.
Justin Taylor St. John and Meagan Frances Stull, May 17.
Rory Allen Albers and Christina Ann Morgan, June 9.
Haylie Paige Harris and Aaron Wade Brown, June 8.
Sabrina Paige Santisteban and Tyler Glynn Chandler, June 9.
Micah Seth Yeager and Janina E. Koenig, June 5.
Ian Christian Faaborg and Jennifer Jean Ries, June 10.
Lacee Lane Kilgore and Anthony Michael Linenberger, June 5.
Jin Feng Peng and Wei Wang, June 10.
Colette Yasmin Warner and Stephen Lawerence Whitlock, June 11.
Jamie Michelle Madson and Grant James Gillespie, May 15.
Forrest Gabrielle Rhinehart and Diego Jose Garcia, June 11.
Wendy Guadalupe Espinoza and Tyler Arthur Kidd, May 29.
Jessika Viann Ridenour and Austin Lee Cavazos, June 11.
Sara Nicole Montgomery and Skyler Morgan Streetman, June 6.