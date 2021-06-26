births
Community Hospital
Joshua and Katy Chavez, Delta, a son, June 9.
Zack Greenough and Kayla Bright, Montrose, a daughter, June 11.
Meghan Richens, Clifton, a daughter, June 11.
Delta Health
Leslie Vinson and Casey Spivey, Hotchkiss, a son, June 9.
marriages
Colin Johnstone Lauman and Judithann Elsbeth Prigmore, June 14.
Logan Lee Scott and Tia Chantea Miles, June 12.
Darrell B. Smith Jr. and Heather Marie Spurlin, June 14.
Joshua Jeffrey Delgado and Cerise Nichole Woods, June 5.
Geoffrey William Young and Leslie Spring Kittel, June 11.
Hailey Marie Knight and Tyler Kurtis Talkington, May 29.
Tor Joseph Hayward and Cheryl Deann Ketchem, June 1.
Forrest Rutland McCurdy and Aleah Ray Adams, June 12.
Monica Marie Botkin and Austen Gene Simpson-Greco, June 12.
Corey Jay Allen Andrews and Linda Marie Foss, June 12.
Kelly Ann O’Connor and Lacey Rose Bouton, June 12.
Rachel Gynita Westbrook and Rider Logan Black, June 15.
Adam Michael Hales and Jozalyn Marie Domis, May 21.
Jonathan Paul Carpendale and Abby Jean Murray, June 12.
Annette Marie Montoya and Omar Olivas, June 11.
Enrique Zatarain and Breanne Danielle Gabossi, June 12.
Kyle Richard Barnard and Aubrey Ann Burkhart, May 15.
April Dawn Nissley and Brian Charles Snider, June 15.
Tharrin Lee Mullen and Sheila Mae Kreinberg, June 12.
Tracy Lee Hampton and Christine Louise Wilson, June 16.
Jessica Evann Fisher and Amy Rebekah Jasper, June 16.
Joshua Andrew Noland and Ciara Dawn Saddoris, June 13.
Breyanna Nicole Williams and Richard Dustin McAndrew, June 16.
Justin Lee Chmielewski and Natosha Marie Woods, June 16.
Matthew Eugene Bohling and Joy Bethany Schmitt, May 29.
Jerome Dempsey Day and Jennifer Jean Oxford, June 12.
Austin Lovelle Owens and Ayana Michelle Bray, June 17.
Jacqueline Rose Ellis and Karl David Biddison, June 5.
Taylor Lashay Hice and Taylor Devan Sanchez, June 18.
Michael Elias Mitchell and Marissa Noelle Rogers, June 15.
Laura Danae Garza and Brendon Micheal Tatman, June 18.
Wes-Lee Darrel Willden and Calli Patricia Conde, June 6.