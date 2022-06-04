BIRTHS

Delta Health

Brendan Riley and Audri Stilson, Delta, a daughter, May 24.

MARrIAGES

Logan Alexander Grossnickle and Haylie Summer Guski, May 20.

Ebony Dawn Lathrop and Larry Alan Brennan, May 23.

Paul Theodore Mendes and Jennifer Davies, May 7.

Leslie Ann Plaisance and Kenneth William Lacoste, May 21.

Lisa Beth Havens and Randy Gene Beard, May 23.

Kerry Phillip Fordyce and Georgia Archibald Rock, May 14.

Zachary Daniel Adams and Emily Barrett Wulff, May 20.

Madison Jaye Ketchem and Gabriel Ray Rodriguez, May 21.

Viviana Karen Montero Ramos and Clinton Edward Kuethe, May 21.

Jesus Jordan Cain Rocha and Sandra Gutierrez, May 20.

Derrick Ray Jepperson and Lynae Lee Fisher, May 24.

Chandler Brett Bobbitt and Destiny Yvonne Cheeks Franks, May 15.

Trina Sue Joslin and Steven Andrejs Dzelzgalvis, May 22.

Robert Horace Mims III and Jessica Lyn Dodd, May 21.

Amber Michelle Hofer and Dammion Matthew Clark, May 22.

John Maxwell Taylor and Julie Rose Cannon, May 21.

Kristin Sue Hjelle and John Franklin Eakins, May 24.

Luken Jordan Blair and Hannah Katherine Rank, May 23.

Clifford Dee Sutherland and Tina Louise Creek, May 25.

Jamie Francine Montoya and Robert James Gulley, May 25.

Alyssa Imena-Marie Thwaits and Scott Douglas Nielson, May 14.

Hailey Marie Vradenburgh and Shane Robin Behrendt, May 26.

Jessica Casiano-Martinez and Joel Bravo-Rangel, May 26.

Anastasia Lyn Cirricione and Allicyn Kay Rast, May 25.

William Henry Plock and Jamie Lynne Moats, April 2.

Dylan Michael Smith and Nicole Dawn Hunt, May 27.