For the Record: March 26, 2022 Mar 26, 2022 52 min ago birthsCommunity HospitalKarina Gomez, Grand Junction, a daughter, March 1.Josh and Lauren Moore, Grand Junction, a daughter, March 14.Zakary Snyder and Erin Keune, Delta, a daughter, March 15.Delta HealthDaniel and Renea Angela Ignacio, Delta, a son, March 10.marriagesRobert Lance Wade and Rita Marie Ricciuto, March 5.Christian Nathaniel Watkins and Savannah Paige Denke, March 14.Franck Michael Louis-Marie and Tracy Jean Louis-Marie, March 14.Rachel Olivia Marshall and Thomas Makena Wight, Feb. 22.Jessie Leigh Fillmore and Adam Lee Dyer, March 15.Sarah Margaret Summers and John Michael Klish, March 12.Alex Edward Lubahn and Hilary Jean Blommel, March 16.Trista Gail Betham and Ann Charlotte Lehman, March 16.Jeremy William Smith and Jasmine Faun Thurston, March 17.John William Bennett and Norma L Carrillo, March 17.Jon Dee Brach and Jennifer Nicole Wilkenson, March 17.Liam Rose Posovich and Sofia Ru Cunin, March 18.Deborah Vigil and Darren S. Spomer, March 18. Day Precip Temp Sat 0% 46° 78° Sat Saturday 78°/46° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 07:08:03 AM Sunset: 07:32:29 PM Humidity: 12% Wind: WNW @ 9 mph UV Index: 6 High Saturday Night Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 0% 44° 79° Sun Sunday 79°/44° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 07:06:27 AM Sunset: 07:33:28 PM Humidity: 21% Wind: SSW @ 12 mph UV Index: 6 High Sunday Night A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 4% 45° 73° Mon Monday 73°/45° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:04:52 AM Sunset: 07:34:26 PM Humidity: 19% Wind: S @ 15 mph UV Index: 6 High Monday Night Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low around 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Tue 71% 41° 50° Tue Tuesday 50°/41° Chance of showers. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 71% Sunrise: 07:03:16 AM Sunset: 07:35:25 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: WSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Tuesday Night Cloudy with occasional light rain...mainly in the evening. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Wed 23% 35° 57° Wed Wednesday 57°/35° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 23% Sunrise: 07:01:41 AM Sunset: 07:36:23 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: NNW @ 10 mph UV Index: 6 High Wednesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 22% 38° 61° Thu Thursday 61°/38° More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 22% Sunrise: 07:00:06 AM Sunset: 07:37:21 PM Humidity: 38% Wind: E @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Thursday Night Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 38F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Fri 24% 35° 54° Fri Friday 54°/35° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:58:31 AM Sunset: 07:38:19 PM Humidity: 48% Wind: NW @ 10 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Friday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.