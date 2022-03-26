births

Community Hospital

Karina Gomez, Grand Junction, a daughter, March 1.

Josh and Lauren Moore, Grand Junction, a daughter, March 14.

Zakary Snyder and Erin Keune, Delta, a daughter, March 15.

Delta Health

Daniel and Renea Angela Ignacio, Delta, a son, March 10.

marriages

Robert Lance Wade and Rita Marie Ricciuto, March 5.

Christian Nathaniel Watkins and Savannah Paige Denke, March 14.

Franck Michael Louis-Marie and Tracy Jean Louis-Marie, March 14.

Rachel Olivia Marshall and Thomas Makena Wight, Feb. 22.

Jessie Leigh Fillmore and Adam Lee Dyer, March 15.

Sarah Margaret Summers and John Michael Klish, March 12.

Alex Edward Lubahn and Hilary Jean Blommel, March 16.

Trista Gail Betham and Ann Charlotte Lehman, March 16.

Jeremy William Smith and Jasmine Faun Thurston, March 17.

John William Bennett and Norma L Carrillo, March 17.

Jon Dee Brach and Jennifer Nicole Wilkenson, March 17.

Liam Rose Posovich and Sofia Ru Cunin, March 18.

Deborah Vigil and Darren S. Spomer, March 18.