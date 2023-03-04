For the Record: March 4, 2023 Mar 4, 2023 50 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print birthsCommunity HospitalDana Brosig, Grand Junction, a son, Feb. 19.Delta HealthKody and Bree Pearce, Crawford, a son, Feb. 24.Drew and Erin Rogowski, Delta, a daughter, March 1.marriagesKimberly Marie Dann and Hollie Yvonne Bingham, Feb. 21.Patrick Dallas Hutchison Jr. and Haley Anne Walker, Feb. 18.Jared Dylan Sosa and Jessica Marie Rampelburg, Feb. 18.Logan Elijah Smith and Mandy Sue Renee Deppe, Feb. 20.Shawn Anthony Youngblood and Julia Elizabeth Miller, Feb. 21.Isidro Esparza and Maria Del Rosario Rodriguez Ayon, Feb. 22.Robyn Lowell Bentley II and Jessica Juanita Zarie Connolly, Feb. 22.Aida De La Cruz Rodriguez and Adrian Torres Gill, Feb. 23.Elizabeth Ann Graham Scott and Michael Klitzman, Feb. 24.Victoria Rose Gray and Daniel Gagne, Dec. 24.Nathan Andrew Seltzer and Rebecca Renee Shepard-Coleman, Feb. 24.Nicolle Marie Moss and Christopher Brody Brown, Feb. 23. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Transportation History Day Precip Temp Fri 2% 26° 41° Fri Friday 41°/26° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:44:13 AM Sunset: 06:08:57 PM Humidity: 84% Wind: SE @ 7 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 6% 36° 47° Sat Saturday 47°/36° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 06:42:45 AM Sunset: 06:10:01 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: SE @ 11 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 7% 32° 51° Sun Sunday 51°/32° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 7% Sunrise: 06:41:17 AM Sunset: 06:11:04 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: SW @ 18 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 5% 31° 52° Mon Monday 52°/31° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 06:39:47 AM Sunset: 06:12:07 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: SSW @ 12 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Monday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Tue 13% 28° 49° Tue Tuesday 49°/28° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 13% Sunrise: 06:38:17 AM Sunset: 06:13:10 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: W @ 11 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Tuesday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Wed 12% 32° 51° Wed Wednesday 51°/32° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 12% Sunrise: 06:36:46 AM Sunset: 06:14:12 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: SSE @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Wednesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 17% 24° 44° Thu Thursday 44°/24° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 17% Sunrise: 06:35:15 AM Sunset: 06:15:15 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: SW @ 16 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Thursday Night Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 24F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business