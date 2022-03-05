marriages

Nicole Tanya Adamson and Virginia Lee Voss, Feb. 14.

Tyler Scott Pool and Samantha Theresa Miller, Feb. 14.

JD William Ward and Casey Lynn Altenbern, Feb. 11.

Vanessa Yvonne Ramos and Omar Rigoberto Hernandez Acevedo, Feb. 15.

Shelby Paige Cerise and Triston Lee Elizardo, Feb. 15.

Larry Harvey Snyder and April Michele Cabrera Perulero, Feb. 12.

Michael Shane Seevers and Hila Louise Johnson, Feb. 14.

Stephen Lee D’Andrea Jr. and Teresa Ann Dusbabek, Feb. 14.

Anthony James Bridge and Briana Danielle Brown, Feb. 15.

Mario Gurule and Liberty Ann Haire, Feb. 16.

Laura Louise Bulkley and Dennis Robert Burget, Feb. 16.

Samuel William Duquette and Elizabeth Allen Johnson, Feb. 17.

Zdzislaw Leonard Golynski and Jayme Smith Thomas, Feb. 12.

Martin De Jesus Jimenez and Miriam Ponce Diaz, Feb. 17.

Lottie Lee Hatch and Joseph Paul Mestas, Feb. 18.

Casey Devlin Gates and Laurie Louise Skaggs, Feb. 22.

Jacob Scott Hart and Jennifer Lee Hicks, Feb. 22.

Sterling Tyler Rose and Alexis Paula Marie Chavez, Feb. 22.

Michelle Kristen Loudy and Johi Carmen Spoto, Feb. 22.

Jorge Luis Bravo Aguilar and Maria Laurentina Flores Mendoza, Feb. 22.

Ronald Richard Arter Sr. and Carole Anne Graham, Feb. 20.

Vivian Roze Zerkle Antonio and Omar Armando Useda-Saavedra, Feb. 22.

Corey Ezekiel Jones and Brittanie Victoria Coker-Simpson, Feb. 22.

Tyler James Frank and Lacey Dawn Power, Feb. 22.

Robert Vernon Eatherton and Camy Leigh Guritz, Feb. 22.

Dock El Roy Pointer and Heidi Denise Diven, Feb. 22.

Marcie Renee Rose and Scott Anthony Hunt, Feb. 22.

Dawn Di Trujillo and Brian Duane Adams, Feb. 22.

Maxwell Joseph Larson and Sonia J. Sanchez, Feb. 22.

Debra Rae Wilkins and Mathias Eugene Rice, Feb. 22.

Beau Joseph Chicoine and Hannah Diane Boggs, Feb. 22.

Blanca Yesenia Lerma Flores and Caroline Renee Valdez, Feb. 22.

Michael William Mink and Amber Renee’ Lopez, Feb. 22.

Roger Dean Schielke Jr. and Olivia Zane Boehm, Feb. 22.

Corinne Angela Emerson and Tyler Price Ratzlaff, Feb. 22.

Krysta Monique Manzanarez and Emil James Erman, Feb. 22.

Michael Paul Bieser III and Katrina Elise Lang, Feb. 22.

Angela Kearn Bryant and Ronald Eugene Hoffarth, Feb. 23.

William Grady Thomas Lindsay Sr. and Jamie Danielle Pratt, Feb. 22.

Brandon James Writer and Deanna Maryon Macias, Feb. 22.

Regan Faith Blomquist and Joseph Michael Distel, Feb. 22.

Justin David Leech and Ryah Nichole Hollandsworth, Feb. 25.

Mackenize Lee Cooke and Lindsay Suzanne Ottman, Feb. 25.