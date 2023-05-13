For the Record: May 13, 2023 May 13, 2023 34 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print MarriagesKyle Gunner Hatcher and Heather Ruth Banister, April 29.Amanda Marie Blalock and Jeremy James Arfsten, April 29.William Robert Maybury and Ivy Lucille Long, May 1.Ycenia Rosalba Busani Martinez and Miguel Leonel Soto Cota, May 1.Emily Karen Gleicher and Arlan Jason Wood, May 1.Carlos Angelo Aragon and Britnie Faye Terry, May 1.Russell Jay Smith and Leslie Carol Brotherton, May 1.Omni Dantae Parker and Isaiah Inez Velasquez, April 22.Jacob Carl Beckner and Rebecca Anne Beckner, May 2.Minjie Lin and Kaixin Xue, May 2.Brandon Michael Schrader and Summer Raye Cotton, May 3.Kristopher John Sanders and Megan Marie Stackhouse, May 1.Erik Daniel Stitt and Nancy Sue Snelling-Gross, May 3.Gwynnelle Mew Jun Keiko Nishimura and David Tyler Coker, April 14.Mary Christine Emert and David Eugene Waterhouse, May 4.Brandon Scott Radel and Laurie Joan Gillispie, April 30.Scott Eugene Dial and Shilo Sadae Steele, April 1.Kyle Robert Torline and Krystal Ann Clemons, April 22.Garry Ronald Guerrero Jr. and Rachael Lucille Diehl, May 5.Nichole Ranae Bradley and Matthew Dane Haynie, May 4.Madison Kay Dunlevy-McDaniel and Jarrett Taylor Ramsay, May 5.Anjanee Deann Prescott and Ayodeji Akanni Fadeyi, May 5.David Wayne Hammond and Dorian Jean Roderick, May 5.Carson K. Kelsch and Tuesday Lane Kelsch, May 5.James Thomas Sheller and Lynn Marie Chenard, May 5. Facebook Twitter Email Print Day Precip Temp Fri 1% 50° 75° Fri Friday 75°/50° Clear. Lows overnight in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:04:06 AM Sunset: 08:17:19 PM Humidity: 53% Wind: E @ 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night A clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Sat 19% 56° 75° Sat Saturday 75°/56° More clouds than sun. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 19% Sunrise: 06:03:10 AM Sunset: 08:18:14 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: ENE @ 8 mph UV Index: 7 High Saturday Night Cloudy. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 15% 54° 76° Sun Sunday 76°/54° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:02:16 AM Sunset: 08:19:09 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: ESE @ 9 mph UV Index: 6 High Sunday Night Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 18% 56° 79° Mon Monday 79°/56° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 18% Sunrise: 06:01:23 AM Sunset: 08:20:04 PM Humidity: 43% Wind: NE @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 15% 57° 84° Tue Tuesday 84°/57° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:00:31 AM Sunset: 08:20:58 PM Humidity: 32% Wind: NE @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 4% 58° 83° Wed Wednesday 83°/58° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 05:59:41 AM Sunset: 08:21:51 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: NE @ 7 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 15% 58° 83° Thu Thursday 83°/58° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 05:58:53 AM Sunset: 08:22:45 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: NNE @ 8 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Thursday Night Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business