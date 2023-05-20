For the Record: May 20, 2023 May 20, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print birthsCommunity HospitalMartin Mendoza and Antonia Fonseca, Grand Junction, a daughter, April 24.Robert and Cecelia Shenk, Whitewater, a son, April 24.Delta HealthGarry Dean Bennett and Ophelia Anastasia Bate, Cedaredge, a son, May 6.marriagesShai Nicole Holder and William Eugene Stark, May 5.Dayton Mitchell Holtkamp and Kayla Anne Dewalt, May 8.Abigaille Lyndzi Young and Ryan Lee Mutterer, May 6.Carlos Daniel Suarez and Jennifer Carrasco, April 23.Tagon Douglas Davis and Sapana Thapa, May 4.Jessie Marie Hampton and Casey Lee Miller, May 8.Jared Glynn Cox and Vanessa M Barrows, May 5.Thomas Ryan Suter and Danielle Elizabeth Richardson, May 6.Samantha Irene Brown and Montana Cheyenne Standish, May 9.Sydney Shay Robertson and Dean Jay Swanson, May 5.Nicole Elizabeth Avrett and Kyle Robert Christopherson, April 22.Preston Stanford Haynes and Erin Elizabeth Shy, May 10.Kristina Leigh Torrez and Jorge Luis Galvan Mireles, May 5.Jasmine Lupita Price and Christopher David Miears, May 10.Frida Yaritza Delval Parra and Juan Carlos Adan Bautista, May 10.Brendan Riley Hicks and Danielle Nicole Brennan, May 6.Ma Leticia Leticia De Luna Torres and Miguel Herrera Palomino, May 6.Rosa Feliz Lopez and Daniel Doc Van Hoose, May 6.Christopher Allen Neese Jr. and Marissa Marie Murphy, May 11.Ellen Margaret Stence and Dylan Anthony Banigan, May 11.Tanner Allen Hampton and Shanti Marie Maxwell, May 6.Dakota Tanner Andregg and Shalynn Ann Boyles, May 12.Thomas Joseph Bonnett and Jessica Lee Boman, May 12.Stephanie Ann Zehr and Mark Allen Beem, May 12.Paul Jerry Gonzales and Natalie Ann Boomgaard, May 12.Lizbeth Celeste Morales Machado and Jesus Javier Lugo Beltran, May 12.Michael Shane Dorr and Michelle Campbell, May 11. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Hydrography Day Precip Temp Sat 15% 52° 79° Sat Saturday 79°/52° More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 05:57:20 AM Sunset: 08:24:29 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 15% 57° 82° Sun Sunday 82°/57° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 05:56:37 AM Sunset: 08:25:21 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: NE @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 15% 57° 81° Mon Monday 81°/57° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 05:55:54 AM Sunset: 08:26:12 PM Humidity: 32% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 40% 57° 80° Tue Tuesday 80°/57° Showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 40% Sunrise: 05:55:14 AM Sunset: 08:27:02 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 24% 57° 82° Wed Wednesday 82°/57° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 05:54:35 AM Sunset: 08:27:52 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 7 High Wednesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 9% 57° 87° Thu Thursday 87°/57° More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 9% Sunrise: 05:53:58 AM Sunset: 08:28:40 PM Humidity: 24% Wind: S @ 12 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 1% 56° 87° Fri Friday 87°/56° More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 05:53:23 AM Sunset: 08:29:28 PM Humidity: 19% Wind: S @ 13 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night Mainly clear. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business