For the Record: May 21, 2022 May 21, 2022 38 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print MARRIAGESHailey Elaine Steele and Zachary James Rea, May 6.Weldon Douglas Bloom and Karen Sue Wickwire, May 6.Jennie Dianne Suchocki and Mitchell Bush, May 5.Spincer Wayne Gilcrease and Kristen Ceanne Harney, May 7.Nikala Shae Fitzsimmons and John Michael Citrola, May 7.Peyton Gail Schartner and David Daniel Gardner, May 9.Anamaria De Los Dolores Herbert and Jathan Paul Dettmer, April 16.John Ray Branstiter and Tonia Mare Wilder, May 10.Thomas James Blaustein and Kimberly Ann Packett, April 30.Amanda Lou Herron and Corbin Joseph McCabe, May 1.Sabrina Michelle Nastiuk and Zsazsa Michele Waldron, May 10.Anthony Leroy Martinez and Ashley Marie Winder, May 10.Cecilia Hernandez and Connie Lynn Foote, May 12.Hunter Ryan Henderson and Karley Brook Thrasher, May 7.Simcha Alissa Sparks and Raymond Daniel Ortega, May 3.Christopher Robin Cross and Samantha Michelle Brown, May 13.Grayson James Koenemann and Anne Marie Grace Harbert, April 29.Emma Ruth Gardner and Curtis James Chovich Beckel, May 13.Skylar Dean Campbell and Taylor Megan Robbins, May 13.Blake Andrew Gillen and Rachel Lynn Whittle, May 7. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Taylor Megan Robbins Skylar Dean Campbell Curtis James Chovich Beckel Emma Ruth Gardner Andrew Gillen Anne Marie Grace Harbert Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 1% 37° 55° Fri Friday 55°/37° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 05:57:13 AM Sunset: 08:24:48 PM Humidity: 43% Wind: N @ 7 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Some clouds. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 1% 42° 67° Sat Saturday 67°/42° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 05:56:29 AM Sunset: 08:25:40 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: N @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 5% 49° 75° Sun Sunday 75°/49° More clouds than sun. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 05:55:48 AM Sunset: 08:26:30 PM Humidity: 20% Wind: WNW @ 14 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 0% 47° 70° Mon Monday 70°/47° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:55:08 AM Sunset: 08:27:21 PM Humidity: 24% Wind: NNW @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 13% 45° 69° Tue Tuesday 69°/45° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 13% Sunrise: 05:54:29 AM Sunset: 08:28:10 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: N @ 12 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Wed 1% 51° 77° Wed Wednesday 77°/51° Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 05:53:53 AM Sunset: 08:28:59 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: N @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Clear. Low 51F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 0% 57° 90° Thu Thursday 90°/57° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:53:18 AM Sunset: 08:29:46 PM Humidity: 18% Wind: NNE @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night A few clouds. Low 57F. SW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business