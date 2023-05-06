For the Record: May 6, 2023 May 6, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print marriagesAaron James Thomas and Rebecca Lynn Olson, April 20.Brittany Nashae Sandlin and Cameron David Watt, April 22.Derek Stephen Adams and Patricia Lynn Norton Washburn, April 20.Tayler Ann Marakis and Matthew Laroy Reynolds, April 24.Karli Joann Butler and Juston Phillip Zarrella English, April 25.Rojelio Rene Chavez Jr. and Jolynn Dee Green, April 25.Timothy David Martinez and Malea Ann Burrows, April 25.Isis Ruby Soriano Mejia and Brandon Lee Riddle, April 15.Michelle Lynn Kruback and Roger Lee Gearhart, April 20.Timothy Edward Swenson and Larissa Marie Burchfield, April 26.David Charles Coghill and Genevieve Marie Kubesh, April 26.Boone Edward Burt and McKaila Ann Fallon, April 27.Patrick Colin Frederick and Lora Renee Stahly, April 22.Brian Ralph Ercanbrack and Alisha Pam Bigelow, April 27. Facebook Twitter Email Print Day Precip Temp Sat 4% 51° 69° Sat Saturday 69°/51° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 06:10:15 AM Sunset: 08:11:36 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: S @ 13 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 15% 46° 71° Sun Sunday 71°/46° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:09:10 AM Sunset: 08:12:33 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Sunday Night Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 5% 50° 76° Mon Monday 76°/50° Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 06:08:06 AM Sunset: 08:13:30 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 0% 53° 80° Tue Tuesday 80°/53° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:07:04 AM Sunset: 08:14:26 PM Humidity: 21% Wind: S @ 14 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Wed 15% 48° 72° Wed Wednesday 72°/48° More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:06:04 AM Sunset: 08:15:22 PM Humidity: 20% Wind: S @ 17 mph UV Index: 7 High Wednesday Night Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 48F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 33% 49° 69° Thu Thursday 69°/49° A few morning showers. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 33% Sunrise: 06:05:05 AM Sunset: 08:16:18 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: NW @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Thursday Night A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 3% 49° 74° Fri Friday 74°/49° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:04:07 AM Sunset: 08:17:14 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: NNE @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business