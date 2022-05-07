For the Record: May 7, 2022 May 7, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print birthsDelta HealthJustin and Meg Robinson, Delta, a son, April 22.Morgan A. Gisoldi and Syni A Lujan, Delta, a daughter, April 24.marriagesJerry Thomas Collom and Hope Nicole Choi, April 25.Jeffrey Truman Hood and Melissa Lynn Startzer, April 25.Jeffrey Thomas Dubasik and Sara Kate Fletcher, April 22.Aryanna Marie Cristal Montoya and Nathan Allen Verzani, April 17.Jean Ann Denham and Slade Edward Mckim-Burwell, April 23.Johnathon Gage Richardson and Megan Grace Pederson, April 17.Vickie Sue Schauster and Stanton Kyle Moore, April 23.Aiting Fu and Jiawen Li, April 14.Katherine Lynette Starling and Shaun Michael Boyles, April 20.Tarissa Jo Zenglein and Thorsten Walter Josef Zenglein, April 27.Elliot Thomas Leach and Patrica Margeret McGovern Cosentino, April 27.Brian Paul Hott and Bailey Jane Herrera, April 27.Elena Grace Koehler and Dre Idris Rivera, April 27.Klayton James Dykstra and Megan Michelle Beaty, April 23.Trent Harvey Woolery and Janet Elizabeth Rison, April 28.Matthew Jeremy Childs and Jami Marie Cline, April 29.Angelica Adreana Peters and Brandon Paul Priolo, April 29. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Jami Marie Cline Matthew Jeremy Childs Janet Elizabeth Rison Trent Harvey Woolery Health Angelica Adreana Peters Brandon Paul Priolo Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 0% 58° 86° Fri Friday 86°/58° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:10 AM Sunset: 08:12:04 PM Humidity: 21% Wind: ESE @ 13 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Sat 10% 50° 84° Sat Saturday 84°/50° Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 10% Sunrise: 06:08:55 AM Sunset: 08:13 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: SW @ 25 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming ESE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Sun 2% 48° 77° Sun Sunday 77°/48° Mainly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:07:52 AM Sunset: 08:13:57 PM Humidity: 20% Wind: SW @ 26 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night Mainly clear and windy. Low 48F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Mon 0% 49° 69° Mon Monday 69°/49° Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:06:50 AM Sunset: 08:14:53 PM Humidity: 16% Wind: W @ 18 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Tue 0% 54° 79° Tue Tuesday 79°/54° Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:05:50 AM Sunset: 08:15:50 PM Humidity: 15% Wind: SSW @ 21 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Wed 0% 50° 82° Wed Wednesday 82°/50° Windy with times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:04:51 AM Sunset: 08:16:45 PM Humidity: 14% Wind: S @ 22 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low near 50F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Thu 0% 44° 66° Thu Thursday 66°/44° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:03:53 AM Sunset: 08:17:41 PM Humidity: 16% Wind: WSW @ 15 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Thursday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business