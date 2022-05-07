births

Delta Health

Justin and Meg Robinson, Delta, a son, April 22.

Morgan A. Gisoldi and Syni A Lujan, Delta, a daughter, April 24.

marriages

Jerry Thomas Collom and Hope Nicole Choi, April 25.

Jeffrey Truman Hood and Melissa Lynn Startzer, April 25.

Jeffrey Thomas Dubasik and Sara Kate Fletcher, April 22.

Aryanna Marie Cristal Montoya and Nathan Allen Verzani, April 17.

Jean Ann Denham and Slade Edward Mckim-Burwell, April 23.

Johnathon Gage Richardson and Megan Grace Pederson, April 17.

Vickie Sue Schauster and Stanton Kyle Moore, April 23.

Aiting Fu and Jiawen Li, April 14.

Katherine Lynette Starling and Shaun Michael Boyles, April 20.

Tarissa Jo Zenglein and Thorsten Walter Josef Zenglein, April 27.

Elliot Thomas Leach and Patrica Margeret McGovern Cosentino, April 27.

Brian Paul Hott and Bailey Jane Herrera, April 27.

Elena Grace Koehler and Dre Idris Rivera, April 27.

Klayton James Dykstra and Megan Michelle Beaty, April 23.

Trent Harvey Woolery and Janet Elizabeth Rison, April 28.

Matthew Jeremy Childs and Jami Marie Cline, April 29.

Angelica Adreana Peters and Brandon Paul Priolo, April 29.