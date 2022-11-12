For the Record: Nov. 12, 2022 Nov 12, 2022 31 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print birthsChase and Alexis Toothaker, Grand Junction, a daughter, Oct. 18.Kaden and Makenzie Duford, Grand Junction, a son, Oct. 25.Joseph Welch and Jessica Ross, Grand Junction, a daughter, Oct. 27.Teddy and Ashleigh Spence, Grand Junction, a son, Oct. 28.marriagesKyle Matthew McCullough and Mary Melinda Park, Oct. 15.Liza Belle Rutan and Vance Eugene Walters, Oct. 29.Seth Alan Hartman and Alicia Sue Marrs, Oct. 31.Madison Ann Glass and Brandon Eugene Miller, Oct. 31.Joshua Matthew Cuevas and Holly Errin Reamer, Oct. 31.Jason Raymond Whitehead and Janie Romulie Cassidy, Oct. 31.Daniel Patrick Collins and Saunders Patricia Stewart, Oct. 29.Samuel Paul Buchman and Stephanie Danielle Robison, Oct. 22.James Cordova and Anita Nichole Broomfield, Oct. 31.Janna Helene Herndon and Corey Ryan Carter, Oct. 15.Krystal Lynn Katheryn Pitney-Kennedy and Caitlin Melissa Jones, Oct. 31.Angel Maria Ann Barela and Hayden Floyd Patterson, Oct. 28.Charity Danielle Davignon and Matthew David Kitchens, Oct. 31.Skyleigh Kaitlyn Olden and Alejandro Jesus Marquez, Nov. 1.Karsten Alexander Bump and Amber Elaine Skillicorn, Oct. 28.Ryan Alan Burns and Justice Sweet Baker, Oct. 22.Kalee Rae Kasten and Dawson Michael Weihl, Nov. 2.Jeanette Lynn Lafayette and William D Muniz, Nov. 2.Amanda Blaze Lindsey and Dalen Ray Babbitt, Oct. 31.Leann Marie Little and Christapher Nickolas Gardner, Nov. 1.Molly Marie Lozonne and Carter Dennis Paiz, Oct. 8.Joshua Hermando Martinez and Amanda Jewel Martinez, Nov. 2.Stephanie Lauren Bear and Jesse Don Myers, Oct. 21.Hailey K. Kelsch and Jesse James Kelsch, Nov. 4.Omar Alejandro Marcano Aranguibel and Iris Cristal Garcia, Nov. 4. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Grand Junction Stephanie Lauren Bear Corey Ryan Carter Iris Jesse Don Myers Jesse James Kelsch Omar Alejandro Marcano Aranguibel Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 1% 23° 43° Fri Friday 43°/23° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:53:05 AM Sunset: 05:03:06 PM Humidity: 72% Wind: ESE @ 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Sat 1% 25° 43° Sat Saturday 43°/25° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:54:11 AM Sunset: 05:02:15 PM Humidity: 51% Wind: ENE @ 7 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night Clear. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Sun 2% 27° 49° Sun Sunday 49°/27° Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:55:17 AM Sunset: 05:01:27 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: NW @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Mon 2% 22° 44° Mon Monday 44°/22° Sunshine. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:56:22 AM Sunset: 05:00:40 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: NNW @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night Mostly clear. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Tue 2% 20° 42° Tue Tuesday 42°/20° A few clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:57:28 AM Sunset: 04:59:55 PM Humidity: 43% Wind: NE @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night Clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 1% 21° 41° Wed Wednesday 41°/21° Sunny. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:58:33 AM Sunset: 04:59:11 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: NE @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Wednesday Night Clear. Low 21F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 2% 25° 43° Thu Thursday 43°/25° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:59:38 AM Sunset: 04:58:29 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business