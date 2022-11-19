For the Record: Nov. 19, 2022 Nov 19, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print birthsCommunity HospitalEric and Rachel Lowary, Grand Junction, a daughter, Nov. 6.Oscar and Alexis Olivas, Grand Junction, a son, Nov. 7.Irah and Brooke Wooten, Grand Junction, a son, Nov. 8.Delta HealthTravis and Samantha Evans, Delta, a son, Nov. 2.Annalisa Pontious, Delta, a son, Nov. 7.Jason and Jessica Ochoa Kuykendall, Montrose, a son, Nov. 9.marriagesSandy Susan McLaughlin and Jason Glen Steele, Nov. 5.Malachai David McGuire and Nicole Justine Mandonado, Nov. 7.Desirae Cora Marie Stark and Joshua Daniel Emmons, Nov. 5.Coty James Russell and Ashley Marie Pfifer, Nov. 7.Matthew Blane Powell and Michelle Dominique Cowles, Nov. 7.Hailee Brynn McSchooler and Parker Allen McCary, Oct. 22.Antoinette Michelle Martin and Shonda Pauline Lawson, Nov. 7.Savannah Rae Reynolds and Alan Fairbanks Duncan, Oct. 22.Linda Esther Ferreira and Cesar Campos Sanchez, Nov. 5.Jennifer Ryan Weicker and Eric Lozier, Oct. 22.Joseph Eugene Foss and Megan Renee Kindall, Nov. 10.Taylor Jay Schwartz and Naomi Ruth Fredricks, Nov. 10. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Eric Lozier Delta Joseph Eugene Foss Jennifer Ryan Weicker Megan Renee Kindall Taylor Jay Schwartz Cesar Campos Sanchez Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 1% 19° 44° Fri Friday 44°/19° Clear. Lows overnight in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:00:49 AM Sunset: 04:57:53 PM Humidity: 59% Wind: ESE @ 4 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Sat 1% 20° 42° Sat Saturday 42°/20° Sunshine. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:01:53 AM Sunset: 04:57:15 PM Humidity: 38% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night A mostly clear sky. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Sun 1% 21° 46° Sun Sunday 46°/21° Sunshine. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:02:58 AM Sunset: 04:56:39 PM Humidity: 38% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Mon 1% 23° 47° Mon Monday 47°/23° Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:04:02 AM Sunset: 04:56:05 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: NNE @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Tue 1% 24° 48° Tue Tuesday 48°/24° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:05:06 AM Sunset: 04:55:33 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: N @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night A few clouds. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Wed 4% 27° 46° Wed Wednesday 46°/27° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:06:09 AM Sunset: 04:55:03 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: WNW @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 1% 29° 47° Thu Thursday 47°/29° Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:07:12 AM Sunset: 04:54:35 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: NNE @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business