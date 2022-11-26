For the Record: Nov. 26, 2022 Nov 26, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print birthsDelta HealthChristopher and Kiona Watkins, Delta, a daughter, Nov. 14.marriagesAnona Renea Lofton and Sean Michael Huber, Nov. 11.Jordyn Dawn Herman and Ryan Andrew Fairclough, Nov. 12.Hayley Rochelle Hutto and Brian Lee Mancuso, Nov. 11.Cristina Marie Larsen and Jim Allen Duerock, Nov. 11.Emily Nicole Warner and Rebecca Alise Robbins, Nov. 11.Otavio Tony Gallegos and Linda Gae Mickelson, Nov. 14.Joseph Duane Stults and Laura Nicole Schneider, Nov. 5.Austin Douglas Brant and Hannah Leigh Manuel, Nov. 11.Matthew John Mullin and Sandra Nicol Kemper, Nov. 12.Kirsten Lynn McBeain and Jordan William De La Torre, Oct. 15.Sierra Catherine Reynolds and Austin James Roberts, Oct. 1.Rosie Kristine Monique Komives and Joshua Michael Hoff, Nov. 15.Monique Raylene Terpstra and Joel Dean Strugeon, Nov. 15.Tasha Jean Pate and Randall Paul Catlett II, Oct. 31.Tara Lynn Cejka and Brandon Tyler McClelland, Nov. 11.Krystal D. Thomson and Nathaniel Al Quintana, Nov. 16.Shyleena Marie Betoney and Gabriel Ambriz, Nov. 16.Matthew Scott MacDonald and Daney Gayton Sullivan, Nov. 16.Katherine Elaine Preston and Robert Wayne Banta, Nov. 16.Karen Ann Grissom and Robert Dial Sparks, Nov. 16.Tia Danielle Cook and Gerald Lucas Martinez, Oct. 17.Krizia Rodriguez-Denton and Trinitey Xavaird Heard, Nov. 16.Crystal Dawn Onsrud and Scott Richard Heinsma, Nov. 11.Chandra Briane Maybury and Samuel Joseph Walker, Nov. 18.Kathy Carol Kidwell and Claude Theodore Riley, Oct. 8. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Dawn Onsrud Scott Richard Heinsma Samuel Joseph Walker Chandra Briane Maybury Kathy Carol Kidwell Gerald Lucas Martinez Claude Theodore Riley Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 1% 24° 50° Fri Friday 50°/24° Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:08:03 AM Sunset: 04:54:06 PM Humidity: 72% Wind: SE @ 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Sat 5% 30° 49° Sat Saturday 49°/30° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:09:05 AM Sunset: 04:53:42 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: SW @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night Cloudy with showers of rain and wet snow in the evening. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 30%. Sun 6% 30° 47° Sun Sunday 47°/30° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 07:10:06 AM Sunset: 04:53:20 PM Humidity: 59% Wind: S @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night Generally fair. Low near 30F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 15% 28° 49° Mon Monday 49°/28° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 07:11:07 AM Sunset: 04:53 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Snow showers. Low 28F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Tue 42% 14° 34° Tue Tuesday 34°/14° Morning snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 42% Sunrise: 07:12:07 AM Sunset: 04:52:42 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: WNW @ 12 mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 14F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 1% 22° 38° Wed Wednesday 38°/22° Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:13:06 AM Sunset: 04:52:27 PM Humidity: 43% Wind: SSE @ 8 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 2% 32° 48° Thu Thursday 48°/32° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:14:05 AM Sunset: 04:52:13 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: S @ 7 mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business