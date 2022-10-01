For the Record: Oct. 1, 2022 Oct 1, 2022 30 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print BIRTHSCommunity HospitalBrandon and Hannah Paxton, Grand Junction, a son, Sept. 14.Jessy and Courtney Powell, Rangely, a daughter, Sept. 15.Reo and Achelle Notch, a son, Sept. 17.BIRTHSMorgan Nicole Ducray and Bryce Warren Wilkerson, Sept. 17.Tasha Nicole Dixon and James Curtis Ashe, Sept. 19.Logan Ashley Davis and Michael James Kochevar, Sept. 17.Wallace Don Martin and Suzanne Elizabeth Gregory, Aug. 27.Karla Rae Cole and Johnny Alfreds Nelson, Sept. 19.Nicholas Ryan Gonzales and Valeria Jhoana Madera Treto, Sept. 16.Tiffany Angela Hooper and Lucas Alan Hurlock, Aug. 12.Jody Ilene Badding and Aaron Michael Gracie, Sept. 19.Savanah Nykell Wilson and Timothy Erick Holden, Sept. 9.Nickolas Julian-Marcel Lindbloom and Tori Lee Lampert, Sept. 17.Kaleb Richard Arnold and Kara Troi Hill, Sept. 17.Michael David Butler and Restory Jane Vanroy-Amundson, Aug. 27.Kaylee Alexandra Wright and Johnathon Caleb Axelsen, Sept. 17.Richard Joseph Aluise and Penny Lynn Carlton, Sept. 16.Nathaniel Aaron Baptist and Heather Frances Hoppe, Sept. 19.David Albin Paine and Betty Pauline Cook, Sept. 17.Maggie Yi Hong and Christian Allen Morrow, Sept. 15.Jorden Anne Waldron and Garrett Ray Ferguson, Sept. 10.Tabatha Sue Lear and Joshua John Graham, Sept. 21.Timothy John Hibler and Victoria Elizabeth Warnaar, Sept. 21.Jamie Anne White and Dillon Charles Green, Sept. 9.Anthony Bart Steele and Kimberly Sue Clark, Sept. 3.Brooke Skyy McClain and Cameron Russell Thompson, Sept. 10.Ruth Marie Ripple and Roger Allen Koch, Sept. 17.Jessica Ashley Stubblefield and Nehemiah Napoleon Rowe, Sept. 22.Ricardo Madrid Ontiveros and Angela Beltran, Sept. 22.Kelli Kay Decrow and Jacob Scott Steffensmeier, Sept. 17.Stephanie Miho Beniek and Clayton Benjamin Nelson, Sept. 22.Kacee Alexis Fedler and Mitchell Cody Wyatt, Sept. 2.Sean Michael Danyluk and Kelli Cierra Haggerty, Sept. 23.Nathanael Eugene Allen and Anna Marie Hopkins, Sept. 23.Tanner Wilber Smith and Shawntaye Elizabeth Hunsberger, Sept. 10.Fidencio Chacon Cano and Ruth Soe Navarrete, Aug. 27.Alexander Joseph Chacon and Savannah Rose Chacon, Sept. 23.Timothy Robert Watts and Alexis Erika Morris, Sept. 23.Nevaeh Anjahlie Chesney and Jarod Neil Edwards, Sept. 17.Jeremiah Locke Kelsch and Londen Camry Kelsch, Sept. 23.Carly Frances Bradley and Phillip Anthony Rivera, Sept. 23. 