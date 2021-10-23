BIRTHS
Community Hospital
Brandon Kelly and Carlie Wilken, Grand Junction, a son, Oct. 5.
George and Tara Gatseos, Grand Junction, a daughter, Oct. 11.
Julian Vazquez and Tatyanna Mungary, Grand Junction, a son, Oct. 13.
Derek Harrington and Callie Bruckner, Clifton, a son, Oct. 14.
Ethan and Jordan Lovelace, Grand Junction, a son, Oct. 14.
Alex Beyer and Sarah Cortez, Fruita, a son, Oct. 16.
MARRIAGES
Ronald Frank Shelly and Samantha Jean Burge, Oct. 9.
Ross Arnet Moe and Noelia Soledad Gomez, Oct. 10.
Janell Marie Probst and Robert Carl Dean, Oct. 1.
Keller Christian Young and Kira Christine Williams, Sept. 25.
Mark Edward Fitzgerald and Shawna Michelle Titmus-Gomez, Oct. 9.
Morgan Karleen Spelts and Enrique Gregorio Cordova, Oct. 8.
Brian Clark Bennett and Patricia Margurite Kroll, Oct. 9.
Paige Marie Bowman and Kent Alan Slawson, Oct. 9.
Shane Frederick Beckius and Sadie Mikell Adams, Oct. 8.
Jerrick Allen Sakala and Shonda Lorena Sides, Oct. 2.
Anna Emily Netzer and David Lance Volentine, Oct. 9.
Lowell Douglas Johnson III and Karlee Margaret Allison Wendelberger, Aug. 30.
Danielle Elise Cooper and Alex Ryan White, Oct. 9.
Rebekah Suzanne Erkman and Trey Donald Leroy Stadelman, Oct. 2.
Jose Chavez-Trujillo and Silvia Morayma Burciaga-Rubio, Oct. 12.
Darrell Scott Haren and Wendi Ann Tucker, Oct. 2.
Michael Kazokas and Michelle Lee Stohr, Oct. 2.
Thomas Robert Walla and Johanna Martha Digre Varner, Oct. 12.
Matthew Stephan Whalen and Virginia Anne Bryant, Oct. 12.
Heather Nicole Blasdel and Robert Curtis Daniels, Oct. 10.
Jana Marie Jarvis and Christopher Steven Southard, Sept. 28.
Roy Adam Watts and Jana Carole Bauman, Oct. 13.
Stephen Murray Riseman and Martha Ann Mykytiuk, Oct. 6.
Cody J. Slaugh and Sara Jane Ammerman, Oct. 9.
Sheryl Ann Searcy and William James Orpi, Sept. 25.
Gerard Michael Delaney and Pamela Dean Gardner, Oct. 9.
Christopher Wayne Walters and Lexi Taylor Wright, Oct. 10.
Olympia Raine Gordon and Edgar Alberto Ramos Gonzalez, Oct. 2.
Matthew Justin Rarick and Kathryn Elizabeth Beal, Sept. 18.
David Lawerence Blake and Becky May Warren, Oct. 13.
Marshall Lee Byrd and Katelin Johannah Olson, Oct. 3.
Tracy Lynn Wesley and Cody Nathan Wayne Roden, Sept. 26.
Peter Ercole Fini and Elizabeth Janae Steele, Sept. 19.
Diane McLean and Cory Ian Milholland, Oct. 10.
Lindsay Olivia Heal and David Patrick Hassler, Oct. 8.
Andrea Sue Cook and Nicholas Kiril Koleff, Oct. 15.
Kristian Lozano and Lacey Ann Love, Oct. 2.
Alexzis Katharine Angele and William Joseph Vazquez, Oct. 15.
Anahi Susana Burciaga and Jordi Concepsion Perez, Oct. 15.
Nicole Darleen Robinson and Ryan Kristopher Reno, Oct. 1.