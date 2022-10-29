For the Record: Oct. 29, 2022 Oct 29, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print BIRTHSDelta HealthNick and Amber Belnap, Paonia, a daughter, Oct. 19.Jose Quiroz and Ashley Madrigal, Delta, a son, Oct. 19.Brian and Katherine McPherson, Cedaredge, a son, Oct. 22.Community HospitalChris Dolan and Stephanie Stogsdill, a daughter, Oct. 12.Zakkary and Anakah Mason, Grand Junction, a son, Oct. 12.Brandon and Jamie George, Grand Junction, a daughter, Oct. 21.MARRIAGESMax Brennon Spangler and Dasmynn Shanay Ungaro, Oct. 15.Kin Tim and Seekney Chhay, Oct. 17.Benjamin David Mercer and Kaitlin Elizabeth Krueger, Oct. 15.Myah Elizabeth-Anne Lewis and Dakotah Christopher Shea-Shelley, Oct. 17.Erica Lynn Rappuhn and David Wilburn Lewis, Sept. 24.Henry Senders Howe and Dana Lee Bobroff, Sept. 22.Austin Cole Kutcher and Kayley Nicole Vogel, Oct. 8.Carlee Marie Colosimo and Melissa Renea Bailey, Oct. 1.Molly Jen Romes and David Alan Sale, Oct. 17.Teal Rhyannon Leavitt and Seth Patrick Wilson, Oct. 14.Chrystal Rain Tyson and Ashton Taylor Murway, Oct. 18.Emily Rose Lake and Eric Alan Trinklein, Oct. 14.Gabriella Michelle Paige Levy and Brandon Bailey Lee Harris, Oct. 7.Robert Willis Frank and Laura Ann Vander Giessen, Oct. 1.Maley Ann Sullivan and Cale Zachary Coffman, Sept. 30.Tia Marie Greeson and Ricky Trenton Waters, Oct. 19.Caroline Rose Coles and Nicolas Peter Neumann, Oct. 20.Meisha Anne Parham and Justin Anthony Watson, Oct. 2.Kacie Jean Arriaga and Loren Whitney Kempf, Oct. 18.Lanea Lynn Martin and Steven Kent Moss, Oct. 15.Jeffery Lynn Fleming and Yana Zheng, Oct. 8.Johnny Ray Moore and Jessica Ann Steier, Oct. 20.Carlton Patrick Phelps and Carly Ann Cain, Oct. 20.Kevin Young McDaniel and Melissa Renee Leman, Sept. 18.Arianne Wright and Michael C. Miller, Oct. 1.Brandon Russell Dee Gray and Kendra Marie Knauer, Oct. 14.Dakota Rae McKinnon and Dustin Michael Jensen, Oct. 16.Sean Patrick Keegan and Alyxandria Taylor Fox, Oct. 21.Gage David Parham and Nicole Lynnette Scates, Oct. 16.Miguel Angel Duarte and Zaira Alexandra Salayandia Salinas, Oct. 21.David Alexander Stogsdill and Cristal J Giuffrida, Oct. 21. 