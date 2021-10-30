Births
Community Hospital
Taylor and Mindy Stratton, Delta, a son, Oct. 19.
Skyler and Siera Hancock, Clifton, a son, Oct. 20.
Paul Appel and Emma Reicks, Grand Junction, a son, Oct. 21.
Blake and Mikayla Bolling, Grand Junction, a daughter, Oct. 21.
Randy and Alison Smith, Grand Junction, a son, Oct. 21.
marriages
Michael Jordan Lamkin and Claudia Marie Meisner, Oct. 16.
Meghan Elizabeth Wickware and Jaison Rosa-Miranda Smith, Oct. 17.
Eric Edwin Ostowick and Katherine Elizabeth Tribble, Oct. 9.
Michel Joseph Francois Giraud and Sophie Aline Paissaud, Oct. 18.
Kimber Teal Baker and Jonathan Parker Wallace, Oct. 2.
Ashley Nicole Digrado and Robert Lee Rowsam, Oct. 16.
Kurstin Alexzandra Slaugh and Dakota Edward Peters, Sept. 25.
Kayla Jeanine Fox and Todd Jason Witzel, Oct. 16.
Skye Taryn Martin and Cody Mitchell Leming, Sept. 18.
Stacy Alysa Marie Love and Hunter Waldo Emerson, Oct. 3.
Tyler Allen Gates and Kourtney Annamaria Cox, Oct. 16.
Jordyn James Donaldson and Haley Michelle Davis, Oct. 19.
Samantha Jo Williams and Dustin Matthew White, Oct. 19.
Morgan Grant Leslie and Taylor Layne Fiscus, Oct. 16.
Levi Tanner Willis and Carman Therese Devereux, Oct. 13.
Olivia Anne Pilcher and Colin Raymond Keefe, Oct. 9.
Jessica Marie Romero and Derick William Steppe, Oct. 19.
Caitlin Rose Sander and Bryan Andrew Luke, Oct. 16.
Elijah James Underwood and Elizabeth Ponce, Oct. 17.
Ian Joseph Graham and Karina Renae Simler, Oct. 16.
Charliza Faith Armstrong and Johnathon Wayne Woodard, Sept. 24.
Kevin Matthew Walters and Joanna Leigh Karly, Oct. 16.
Seth Mycheal Hill and Shannon Nicole Kelley, Oct. 19.
Ryan Raymond Stahl and Cortny Ann Tucker, Oct. 16.
Stephanie Jolynn Hall and Clinton J. Perry Oviatt, Oct. 9.
Kelsey Jean Greenhow and Jacob Michael Shipley, Oct. 9.
Sherry Ann Dunn and Melanie Jean Kallemeyn, Oct. 16.
Shane Thomas Horan and Brittany Jeanene Barrus, Sept. 25.
Makaela Sue Kellar and Amanda Christine Cole, Oct. 10.
Nicole Leanne Chadwick and Arthur Edward Shires, Oct. 12.
Jaxson David Gardner and Nicole Marie Monte, Oct. 20.
Kealauluwehi Lowren Mannon and Kenneth Glenn Sinclair, Oct. 20.
Gabriel Joseph Taets and Gianna Nicole Elari, Oct. 16.
Tina Ann Harrington and Shane Joseph Trembley, Oct. 21.
Kevin Patrick Taggart and Diana Marie Dudek, Oct. 8.
Emalee Justine Brooks and Clayton Thomas Abila, Oct. 9.
Sherry Lynn Johnson and Rodney Vernal Bird, Oct. 22.
Kya Elizabeth Naranjo and Brandon Grant Gunny, Sept. 26.
Kayo Joe Bassett and Miranda Dawn Force, Oct. 22.
Hali Ann Taylor and Nova Jean Gramlich, Oct. 22.
Jubilee Anaiah Quigley and Cody Stephen Sanford, Oct. 1.
Lawrence Cole Thomas Bentler and Ashley Kay Sowle, Oct. 16.
Christian Patrick Casey McGuire and Lexus Marie Weible, Oct. 22.
Bryan Edward Ensign and Annette Frances Chiappe, Oct. 22.
Erika Leigh Kimber and John Michael Clinton, Sept. 3.
Leslie Tia Dysart and Andrew Thomas Koepke, Oct. 22.