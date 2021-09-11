births
Delta Health
Jacob and Janell Oberheu, Delta, a son, Sept. 1.
St. Mary’s Medical Center
Larry Lasseter and Tessa Shaw, Grand Junction, a daughter, May 23.
Garrett Williams and Naomi Rintoul, Grand Junction, a son May 29.
Nathan and Reyna Doll, Clifton, a daughter, May 30.
Vincenzo and Tarrah Stone, Grand Junction, a son, June 1.
Anderson and Harley Pepper, Grand Junction, a daughter, June 2.
Kevin and Lacie Fitzpatrick, Grand Junction, a son, June 9.
Matthew Randel Stone and Torie Delene Tucker, Fruita, a daughter, June 12.
Nicholas Kenney and Pamela Compton, Grand Junction, a son and a daughter, June 26.
George Martinez and Jamie Miller, Grand Junction, a daughter, July 27.
Esteban Paniagua and Gabriele Cahill, Grand Junction, a son, Aug. 5.
Peter and Lindsey Campbell, Grand Junction, a son, Aug. 7.
Jacob and Amanda Johnson, Grand Junction, a daughter, Aug. 11.
Antonio and Cynthia Arredondo, Grand Junction, a son, Aug. 17.
marriages
Marcus Jerome Pelz and Briann Lee Fortmiller, Aug. 28.
Zebulon J. Vanderpool and Hailey Marie Joseph, Aug. 30.
Zachary William Henschel and Selena Elizabeth Peters, Aug. 30.
John Scott Gibson and Sherri Michelle Crawford, Aug. 30.
Samantha Jill Baker and Seth Andrew Huddleston, Aug. 28.
Bradley A. Wrinkle McGinty and Claire Atalaya Kempa, Aug. 30.
Christopher Jay Diamanti and Makenah Rae Smith, Aug. 28.
Michael Garison Christians and Makenna Christiane Tuttle, Aug. 28.
Pasquale Vincenzo Verrastro Jr. and Marlee Dawn Chacon, Aug. 28.
Bryant Michael Teefey and Katherine Marie Dugan, Aug. 30.
Amanda Jo Lewis and Anthony Josiah Friend, Aug. 29.
Jeremy Michel O’Brien and Sharee Lanette Yates, Aug. 31.
Catherine Jane Craig and Timothy Jordan Smith, Sept. 1.
Gretchen Dawn Riedel and Nathaniel Kenneth Charles White, Aug. 19.
Brandon Thomas Fielder and Brittany Nicole Bowker, Aug. 21.
Mark Allen Pagel and Echo Kaitlynn Shaw, Sept. 2.
Francis Alexander Valchant and Beverly Irene Valchant, Sept. 1.
Shawnee Rayne Videlock and Tyler Allen Carroll, Aug. 22.
Bradley David Faulstich and Whitney Nicholle Fox, Aug. 28.
Kayla Marie McBeain and Leo Jordan Pesch, Aug. 14.
Javier Alejandro Cisneros and Daniela Karina Mendoza-Calvillo, Sept. 3.
Kristi Leann Trocke and Patrick Mark Petschl, Sept. 3.
Tyler Kevin Meridith and Jessica Nicole Garman, Sept. 3.
Zachary Kale Daniels and Mariah Ann Broadnax, Aug. 7.